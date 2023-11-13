Hyundai Sales Breakup Oct 2023 – Creta, Venue, Verna, Alcazar, Tucson, i10, i20

Hyundai has reported a YoY and MoM growth in sales despite the fact that sales of most models dipped on a year-on-year basis

Hyundai was the 2nd best-selling car manufacturer in India in October 2023 leading over Tata Motors by around 7,000 units. Total sales in October 2023 stood at 55,128 units, up 15 percent over 48,220 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales grew by 2 percent from 54,241 units sold in September 2022. The company currently commands a 14.1 percent market share down 0.2 percent when compared to 14.3 percent held in October 2022.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Oct 2023

Hyundai Creta was the best-selling model in the company portfolio last month. Sales went up by 10 percent YoY to 13,077 units, up from 11,880 units sold in October 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 3 percent when compared to 12,717 units sold in September 2023. Among the leading SUVs sold last month, the Creta featured at No.5 below the Nexon, Brezza, Punch and Scorpio/N.

Hyundai Venue sales were higher by 21 percent YoY to 11,581 units in October 2023, up from 9,585 units sold in October 2022. It was however a MoM de-growth of 5 percent as the company had sold 12,204 units in September 2023.

The relatively new Exter micro-SUV had sales of 8,097 units sold during the said month. This was a de-growth on a MoM basis from 8,647 units sold in September 2023. Sales dipped YoY for the Hyundai i20 Elite, which fell by 8 percent to 7,212 units last month from 7,814 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales however, saw an 11 percent improvement from 6,481 units sold in September 2023.

Hyundai Grand i10 also suffered a YoY degrowth to 6,551 units, down from 8,855 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales went up by 25 percent from 5,223 units sold in September 2023.

Hyundai Xcent, Verna, Alcazar, Tucson

The list also included the Xcent, sales of which grew by 6 percent YoY to 2,313 units, up from 2,179 units sold in October 2022. It was however, a YoY de-growth of 11 percent from 2,610 units sold in September 2023. It was followed by the Alcazar which has seen a 35 percent and 7 percent YoY and MoM de-growth respectively to 1,837 units.

Hyundai Tucson sales also fell by 59 percent YoY to 202 units from 487 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales dipped by 15 percent from 237 units sold in September 2023. Sales of the Ioniq 5 fell to 117 units from 176 units sold in September 2023 while Kona sales saw a 58 percent YoY and 36 percent MoM degrowth to just 44 units sold last month.