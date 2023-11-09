Top 10 SUVs Oct 2023 – Nexon Overtakes Brezza, Scorpio + XUV700 Nears 23k

Tata Nexon and Punch along with Maruti Brezza commanded this list of top 10 SUVs

With a growing demand for SUVs in India over both hatchbacks and sedans, SUV sales saw a near 50 percent YoY growth in October 2023. There was a complete rejig of top selling models last month with Tata Nexon taking the lead followed by Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Punch. This pushed otherwise best-selling models such as the Mahindra Scorpio and Hyundai Creta lower down the order.

Top 10 SUVs Oct 2023 – Year-on-Year Sales Performance

Total sales of these top selling SUVs in October 2023 stood at 1,60,170 units, up 49.29 percent over 1,07,289 units sold in October 2022. This was a volume growth of 52,881 units. Of these, Maruti and Mahindra had about 38k units each, Hyundai and Tata were next with about 32k units each, followed by Kia with about 19k units.

Tata Nexon was the best-selling SUV in October 2023. Sales improved by 22.66 percent YoY to 16,887 units, up from 13,767 units sold in October 2022. This related to a 3,120 unit volume growth with a 10.54 percent market share. Its recent facelift launched a month ago, brought in several updated features, while design language has been inspired from Curvv concept.

At No. 2 was Maruti Suzuki Brezza with a 61.45 percent YoY growth to 16,050 units in October 2023 up from 9,941 units sold in October 2022. The Brezza currently commands a 10.02 percent share on this list. Tata Punch was the third most popular SUV sold in India in October 2023. Its sales improved by 39.47 percent YoY to 15,317 units, up from 10,982 units sold in October 2022.

The highest YoY growth was reported for the Mahindra Scorpio/N, sales of which improved 82.55 percent to 13,578 units in October 2023, up from 7,438 units sold in October 2022. This was a 6,140 unit volume growth. Scorpio was just over 500 units ahead of the Hyundai Creta that stood at No. 5 on the list of best-selling SUVs in October 2023.

Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Fronx

Creta sales increased by 10.08 percent YoY to 13,077 units, up from 11,880 units sold in the same month last year. Hyundai also had the newly launched Exter on this list that featured lower down in order with sales of 8,097 units to command a 5.06 percent share.

Lower down the sales list was the Kia Seltos, sales of which improved 26.44 percent YoY to 12,362 units in October 2023. This was over 9,777 units sold in October 2022 relating to a 2,585 unit volume growth and 7.72 percent share. At No. 7 was the Hyundai Venue. Sales grew by 20.82 percent YoY to 11,581 units, up from 9,585 units sold in October 2022. This was a 1,996 unit volume growth with a7.23 percent share. Relatively new entrant was the Maruti Fronx with sales of 11,357 units. It was followed by the Maruti Grand Vitara with a 34.55 percent YoY growth in sales to 10,834 units, up from 8,052 units sold in October 2022.

Mahindra Bolero followed with 9,647 unit sales last month, a growth of 9.97 percent over 8,772 units sold in October 2022 while the Mahindra XUV700 registered a 59.88 percent YoY growth in sales to 9,297 units, up from 5,815 units sold in October 2022. From the Mahindra stables was the Thar, sales of which grew by 52.56 percent YoY to 5,593 units, up from 3,666 units sold in October 2022. However, Kia Sonet was the only SUV on this list to report a YoY de-growth of 14.72 percent to 6,493 units in October 2023, down from 7,614 units sold in the same month last year.