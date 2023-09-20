Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spotted Testing – Similar Fascia As Creta Facelift?

While Creta facelift offers two petrol and one diesel engine options, Hyundai Alcazar facelift offers one petrol and one diesel engine options

Alcazar has been a consistent seller in mid-size SUV space in India. Based on Creta compact SUV, Alcazar boasts of a 3rd row seating along with a more prominent road presence. Since Creta is getting a facelift, it would be logical that Hyundai update Alcazar, its 7-seater version, along with it. Alcazar facelift test mules have been spotted for the first time.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spotted Testing – Or is it Creta facelift?

Alcazar recently received an update in which Hyundai refreshed its front fascia and replaced 2.0L NA petrol with 1.5L turbo petrol engine. The upcoming Alcazar, however, will be a thorough facelift making it in line with upcoming Creta facelift. Speaking of, there is a very high probability of this being a Creta facelift test mule as well, instead of Alcazar facelift.

Testing for Creta facelift has commenced both in South Korea and India. There is a radical new front fascia which is a complete departure from Tuscon-inspired fascia that was rumoured with India-spec Creta facelift. The new face is more in line with Palisade, which is Hyundai’s current flagship SUV.

These design elements are likely to make it on Alcazar facelift too. Headlights are vertically arranged, found in the bumpers, while the DRLs are located on top. DRLs have a distinct design that looks much more substantial and there are a couple of cube-shaped lights beside it that could house turn indicators.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted testing for the first time It will get substantial styling updates like the Creta New grille, new headlights, new bumpers, new tail lights, new alloy wheels, updated interior, more features, etc. Launch expected early next year pic.twitter.com/D1jEB4SmfL — MotorBeam (@MotorBeam) September 18, 2023

There may be vertically arranged fog lights as well, as seen with Seltos facelift. Alcazar shows major changes in contrast with Creta from C-pillar onwards. This is where we will see Alcazar-specific new tail lights and rear three-quarter panels. Wheels are highly likely to be new, 18-inch in size and specific to Alcazar too.

What does it pack?

Considering Hyundai has bothered to camouflage the profile, there may be minor revisions here. New sheet metal for door panels is possible. Features wise, both Alcazar and Creta facelifts will feature front parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, an ADAS suite and more. Considering every single mid-size SUV now packs ADAS tech, Alcazar facelift will get it in the future too.

On the inside, there could changes in materials and colour combinations. Dashboard design and general interior layout might see some changes too. Alcazar offers a choice between a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque and a 1.5L turbo diesel engine with 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Creta packs an additional 1.5L NA petrol engine option with 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque with base models. The overall design with Creta and Alcazar facelift is slightly different than Exter-inspired design on new Santa Fe. Hyundai India is highly likely to introduce Creta and Alcazar facelifts in early 2024.

Source