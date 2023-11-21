Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Major Design Changes – India Bound?

The new Hyundai Tucson facelift will rival Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 AirCross, Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan in the premium mid-size SUV segment

The 4th generation Hyundai Tucson was launched in India last year and is the company’s new flagship ICE model. In Malaysia, Hyundai Tucson LWB version has been facelifted with significant interior changes. These changes are in the right direction and we hope Hyundai launch it here sometime next year.

Hyundai Tucson facelift debuted with major design changes

India gets the same long wheelbase version as sold in Malaysia and USA, unlike European SWB version. The new Hyundai Tucson facelift, boasts of a host of new design changes on the outside and a significant overhaul on the inside. When we first saw camouflaged spy shots of Tucson facelift in May 2023, we couldn’t spot any real changes.

That’s because exterior design changes are really subtle, while interior gets a major overhaul. Boasting a matured “Sensuous Sportiness” design language, the all-new Hyundai Tucson gets styling updates over its earlier counterpart. Tucson facelift now gets a new fascia that is similar to current model.

But, closer inspection reveals redesigned LED elements that are rounder and fewer, four LEDs as opposed to five. Grill is now more mature and lower bumper has a much wider faux skid plate. Headlights are subtly redesigned and so are lower air dams, resembling Santa Cruz pickup truck.

New Tucson facelift LWB gets different wheels than Euro-spec SWB model spotted testing. Hyundai Tucson sports the longest wheelbase in its segment in India at 2,755 mm. Dimensionally, the new Tucson stands 4,630 mm in length, 1,865mm in width and 1,665 mm in height. These dimensions are likely to be similar to facelifted model.

Major overhaul on the inside

As opposed to the current model with Creta and Alcazar-like interior theme, new Hyundai Tucson Facelift sports a much more premium design that is inspired by Ioniq 5. Especially with the dual 12.3-inch horizontal screen dashboard layout. The pictures show horizontally flowing lines engulfing AC vents that split the dashboard, creating a dual-tone effect.

Steering wheel is a new 3-spoke unit that reminds me of previous-gen Mustangs. Tucson facelift ditches Hyundai logo in favour of four dots on steering wheel. Gear lever is shifted to steering column, liberating a lot of space in centre console. Lighter upholstery and interior trim lends an airy appeal.

Thankfully, there are buttons and knobs that control various functions including AC, music system and others. Features include dual zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, Alexa and Google assistant support, an 8 speaker Bose sound system and connected car features on offer with current Hyundai Tucson.

Seating is 10-way electrically adjustable for the driver with memory function and 8-way power adjustable passenger seat. Seats are also ventilated and heated for utmost passenger comfort and all features are voice-activated as well.

Engine and Transmission Options

Safety is enhanced on the new Hyundai Tucson with Level Next Safety which comprises over 45 safety equipment with advanced Active and Passive ADAS features. It includes features such as forward collision alert, blind spot assist, lane keeping assist and rear cross traffic warning, etc. Other safety equipment offered as standard includes a total of 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, hill descent control and ESC.

Hyundai Tucson facelift is likely to retain current powertrain options. The Nu 2.0L petrol engine offers 156 hp power at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The R 2.0L VGT diesel engine makes 186 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 416 Nm torque at 2,000 -2,750 rpm mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Globally, there is a 1.6L turbo petrol engine as well. Less likely to make an appearance in India. Hyundai Tucson facelift could launch in India next year.