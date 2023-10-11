Top 10 Mid Size SUVs Sep 2023 – XUV700, Scorpio, Hector, Alcazar, Tucson, Compass

Mid-Size SUV Sales in India Surge in September 2023 – Growth in the Mid-Size SUV Segment Reflects Robust Demand

In a vibrant display of India’s affinity for mid-size SUVs, September 2023 witnessed a significant increase in sales compared to the same month the previous year. These SUVs, typically ranging between 4.4 meters to 4.7 meters in length, have become the preferred choice of many Indian car buyers, offering a perfect blend of style, performance, and space.

Top 10 Mid Size SUVs Sep 2023 – Mahindra Leads the Pack

In the earlier post we discussed sales of Sub-Compact SUVs (sub 4 meter) as well as Compact SUVs (4.0 meter to 4.4 meter). In this post we will take a look at the sales performance of Mid-Size SUVs. This segment of SUVs is thriving, with total sales of 27,295 units in September 2023, marking a 2.79% YoY growth. This surge in sales showcases the popularity and resilience of this segment despite economic challenges.

Leading the charge in the mid-size SUV market is the venerable Mahindra Scorpio (Classic / N) and Mahindra XUV700. Mahindra Scorpio range in particular, has seen a remarkable 24.22% YoY growth, with 11,846 units sold in September 2023 compared to 9,536 units in the same month last year. Meanwhile, Mahindra XUV700 recorded an impressive YoY growth of 41.10%, with 8,555 units sold in September 2023.

MG Hector and Hector Plus continue to make waves in the mid-size SUV segment, with a YoY growth of 26.03%, totalling 2,653 units sold in September 2023. In contrast, Hyundai Alcazar faced a slight decline, with sales dropping by 25.20%, tallying 1,977 units sold. However, Hyundai remains a significant player in this market.

Tata Harrier and Safari sales decline

Tata Harrier and Tata Safari witnessed a substantial decrease in sales, with a YoY decline of 69.06% and 74.58%, respectively. Tata Motors sales in this segment have been on a decline for quite some time. They are soon going to launch facelifted versions of Harrier and Safari which could help them boost their sales.

Jeep Compass maintained a steady position, with 391 units sold in September 2023. Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan recorded sales of 237 and 191 units, respectively, while Citroen’s C5 Aircross faced a challenging year with only three units sold in September 2023.

Market Share and Conclusion

In terms of market share for September 2023, the Mahindra Scorpio/N leads the pack with a 43.40% share, closely followed by the Mahindra XUV700 at 31.34%. MG Hector/Plus holds a 9.72% share, Hyundai Alcazar at 7.24%, and Tata Harrier at 3.39%. Other players make up the remaining shares, with Jeep Compass at 1.43%, Hyundai Tucson at 0.87%, Volkswagen Tiguan at 0.70%, and Citroen C5 Aircross at 0.01%.

The strong growth and diversification in the mid-size SUV market indicate that Indian consumers continue to value these vehicles. Factors such as better road presence, versatile utility, and a more commanding driving experience are driving the segment’s growth.