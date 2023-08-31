Hyundai Venue SX Knight Edition Detailed Walkaround

The sole 1.2L NA petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox powertrain combo powers Hyundai Venue SX Knight Edition

Offering a special edition of a vehicle is one of the most popular trends that automakers are following. Hyundai is no stranger to this phenomenon and we recently saw Adventure Edition with Creta and Alcazar too. Apart from these Venue got Knight Edition like Creta as well. Thanks to Yash9W, we now have a walkaround of Hyundai Venue SX Knight Edition.

Hyundai Venue SX Knight Edition

Where Indian carmakers are concerned, Tata Motors seems to have been the first, to popularise this idea. Dark Editions for Nexon, Altroz, Harrier and Safari are by far the post popular. Hyundai did something similar with Creta and called it Knight Edition. Recently, Hyundai launched Venue Knight Edition starting from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh).

Hyundai launched Venue Knight Edition in S (O), SX and SX (O) trim levels. In his video, Yash9w demonstrates changes with Knight Edition on SX trim priced at Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-sh). Right off the bat, we can see that Hyundai went for a murdered look. At the same time, there are nice uplifting bronze contrast elements as well.

Entire front fascia is now black including its fake skid plate. There are bronze elements in lower bumper. Because this is SX trim, there is a projector headlight setup along with DRLs. One oddity is the red brake calipers with this SX trim. We say this because SX Knight Edition gets 15” steel wheels and gloss black wheel covers that almost completely hide this red caliper.

Maybe Hyundai should have offered stylised steel wheels like Tata and Renault do. Also, tyre size is 195-section with this trim and not 215s. Connecting tail lights and rear washer and wiper are only available with SX (O) trim. However, SX trim is known as VFM as it offers the popular sunroof feature. Rear bumpers have brass elements and roof rails get gloss black finish, with brass inserts.

Worthy opponent to Nexon Dark and Sonet X Line?

On the inside, use of brass elements is much more profound. For starters, Venue gets all black interiors which amplify its sporty appeal. With Knight Edition, Hyundai is adding brass highlights on door handles, trim around front and rear AC vents, steering wheel, piping and stitching for seat upholstery and many other places. Engine start/stop button is entirely brass finish too.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition gets sporty aluminium pedals, a front and rear dashcam system that debuted on Exter, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless phone charger, an 8” infotainment system with reverse camera, a fully digital instrument screen, leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel, automatic climate control and more.

Venue Knight Edition is available with S (O) trim with fewer features and SX (O) with more features. Hyundai is only offering the 1.2L NA kappa 4-cylinder engine with Venue SX Knight Edition. This engine makes 82 bhp and 114 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. No automatic with Venue SX Knight Edition, though. Primary rivals include other sub 4m SUVs like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and the likes.