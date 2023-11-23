India Made Triumph 400 Launched In Malaysia – Price RM 27k – 30k (Rs 4.8 L – 5.3 L)

In Malaysia, rivals to single-cylinder Triumphs include KTM 390 Duke, Modenas Dominar 400 and Kawasaki Z400

Made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400X are exported to multiple overseas markets. One of these locations is Malaysia, where prices for the 2024 models have been announced. Hardware specs are the same as India-spec Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

2024 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X Malaysia prices

2024 Triumph Speed 400 will be available at a starting price of RM26,900 (Rs 4.78 lakh) in Malaysia. Triumph Scrambler 400X starts at RM29,900, which is approximately Rs 5.31 lakh. In India, Speed 400 is available at a starting price of Rs 2.33 lakh.

Whereas Scrambler 400X starts at Rs 2.63 lakh. It was Speed 400 that was launched first in India in July. Scrambler 400X was launched last month in October. The single-cylinder Triumph bikes have been introduced in other locations such as Philippines and the United Kingdom. More international markets will be covered in 2024.

While both Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are underpinned by the same platform, they come with distinctive styling and some changes in specs. For example, Speed 400 has a single-piece seat, whereas Scrambler 400X has a split seat format. Differences can also be seen across colour options, exhaust muffler and choice of tyres. 400X has off-road focused equipment such as radiator and sump guards, hand guards and knobby, dual-purpose tyres. It also gets switchable ABS for enhanced control and handling across off-road environments.

Speed 400 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, whereas Scrambler 400X has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. There is a difference in wheelbase, with Speed 400 at 1,377 mm and the 400X at 1,418 mm. Scrambler 400X seat height is 835 mm, as compared to 790 mm of Speed 400. Scrambler 400X is around 9 kg heavier than Speed 400 that weighs 176 kg. While rear 230 mm disc brake is same for both bikes, Scrambler 400X has a larger 320 mm disc at front in comparison to 300 mm of Speed 400.

Common features include the round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, USD front forks in golden finish, fuel tank design and tail section. Another common feature is the semi-digital instrument console. Both bikes use a 398.15 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine. It generates 40 PS of max power and 39.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Speed 400, 400X market response

Triumph’s bet on single-cylinder bikes seems to be delivering good returns. Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have emerged as a popular option across both domestic and international markets. In domestic market, Triumph 400 was ranked at 5th spot in the list of bestselling 300cc to 500cc motorcycles in September.

Of course, Royal Enfield bikes continue to be the favourite. But Triumph 400 has raced ahead of other rivals such as Honda, Jawa and Yezdi. With growing popularity, Triumph 400 bikes could reduce the gap with Royal Enfield even further.