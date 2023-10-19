Top 10 Motorcycles 300cc-500cc Sep 2023 – Classic, Bullet, Triumph, KTM, CB350, Ninja

With 4,508 400cc units sold last month, Triumph gets closest to Royal Enfield sales as opposed to older rivals from Honda, Jawa and Yezdi

350cc to 500cc motorcycle segment has seen quite an uproar in the recent past. There have been more entrants like Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, new KTM 390 Duke and the likes and we expect biggest-ever Pulsar to debut soon too. But Royal Enfield still remains unbeaten and commands over 85% market share.

Top 10 Motorcycles 300cc-500cc Sep 2023

Royal Enfield’s slew of 350cc motorcycles took the top four positions on this list. Classic 350 still remains the undisputed champ of 300cc to 500cc segment and has 26,003 units sold last month to back its sure-footed presence. Sales took a slight hit with a 5.69% YoY and 0.44% MoM decline, securing a 31.21% market share of this class.

The newly launched Bullet 350 has shown significant growth of 38.94% MoM and doubled its sales YoY with 100% YoY growth. The 17,512 units sold last month accounted for 21.02% market share, up from 16% a month before. Volume gain stood at 8,757 units YoY and 4,908 units MoM.

Hunter 350 sold 14,746 units and saw a 13.86% YoY decline and a 4.13% MoM growth. It has a 17.7% market share among this list. Meteor 350 saw 8,659 buyers last month and numbers dropped 20.12% YoY and gained 0.38% MoM. The new Triumph 400 duo has climbed the ranks owing to their VFM proposition.

Triumph sold 4,508 units of its new 400cc motorcycles and is the 5th highest-selling on this list with 40.7% MoM growth (highest on this list). Triumph is the closest to Royal Enfield’s 350cc lineup in terms of sales, outselling established RE350 rivals from Honda, Jawa and Yezdi. Himalayan 411 sold 3,218 units last month and sales dropped by 20.12% YoY and 16.55% MoM.

Triumph inches to ‘RE killer’ tag than Honda, Jawa and Yezdi

Honda CB350 line sold 3,057 units and fell into the red completely with 23.19% YoY and an 11.57% MoM decline. Jawa and Yezdi from Classic Legends sold 2,427 units (retail) and saw 4.88% MoM growth. The new versions of Jawa 42 pose incremental upgrades over their preceding models.

Single-cylinder performance king, KTM 390 range, sold 1,116 units with 25.9% YoY decline and 30.53% MoM growth. Royal Enfield Electra 350 sold 804 units last month with an 80.74% YoY decline and a 66.13% MoM decline. Bajaj’s original Royal Enfield rival, Dominar 400, sold 672 units and registered a 13.51% YoY decline and an 18.84% MoM decline.

TVS Apache 310 range sold 340 units in September 2023. There was a 40.35% YoY decline and, but a strong 38.78% MoM growth. Honda’s CB300 line sold 124 units in total. There was a major price revision with MY2023 versions of both CB300F and CB300R and they should work the magic and increase popularity.

The first multi-cylinder products in this list are Kawasaki’s Ninja range with Ninja 300 selling 114 units and Ninja 400 selling 11 units. Harley-Davidson X440 deliveries have just commenced this month. In total, the top 10 motorcycles 300cc-500cc charts for the month of September 2023 show 83,329 units sold, registering 1.72% YoY growth and a 5.78% MoM growth.