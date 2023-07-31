Innova HyCrosss Modified By DC2 Design – 43″ TV, Recliners, Glass Flooring

Beefed up electrical system in DC2 Innova Hycross will void warranty and change in seating layout could require approval from concerning authorities too

What is better than a stock Innova Hycross? A modified Innova Hycross to take the luxury quotient beyond the ceiling. DC2 (formerly called DC Designs) has worked its imagination on an Innova Hycross and the results are pretty jaw-dropping.

Innova Hycross has shed its MPV roots and embraced luxury. Making this significantly more desirable than stock Innova Hycross. Especially for chauffeur-driven customers. Only the interiors of DC2 Innova Hycross have surfaced on the company’s (DC2’s) social media handles. Let’s take a look.

DC2 Innova Hycross – MPV Pro Max

Sure, not every DC2 design is remarkable. DC2’s take on Volvo XC90 is a stark example for this. But DC2 (then DC) has previously worked with OEMs like Mahindra and has showcased luxurious versions of regular MPVs. The work with Innova Hycross is truly remarkable and is definitely worth tearing a fat cheque for prospective buyers.

DC2 has completely revamped the standard Innova Hycross’ interior. The company calls it “LEX – Luxury Lounge Based On Innova Hycross”. So, this is not done with Toyota’s collaboration. For starters, this is not a 7 or 8-seater vehicle that standard Hycross is. Instead, DC2 has removed 2nd and 3rd-row seats.

Where 3rd-row seats would have been, DC2 has implemented two wide custom VIP recliner seats with neck supports and calf supports. Each rear passenger gets their own individual armrests. These armrests have controls for electrical adjustment of these VIP chairs.

There are more controls in 3rd row side panels which are now at 2nd row occupants’ reach. These control various lighting elements inside the cabin. Speaking of lighting, there is now a giant skylight effect for rear passengers. These lights throw diffused lighting which looks luxurious.

How much more luxurious?

Flooring gets ambient light strips too, which looks soothing. There is a refrigerator behind the front seats and above this is a giant 43” foldable screen for rear passenger entertainment. Take that BMW 7-series. This screen is basically a 43” Android Smart TV. When not in use, it can be stowed away in the ceiling. Including the mechanism, this TV will add weight to the roof, which raises the center of gravity.

Also, these custom rear seats go way back in the cabin to liberate massive space. But rear doors are still where they originally were. So, it could be a bit of a hassle to get in and out. Looking at custom grab rails DC2 is providing, customers should maybe get into the cabin face-first and then do a 180-degree turn to sit on these plush recliners. Not an elegant solution. But added cost-effective luxury is truly appreciable.

DC2 has even offered a 3-pin socket. Maybe charge a laptop or run most household appliances. Green leather and green wood inlays extend to the front as well, sprucing up Hycross’ interiors throughout.