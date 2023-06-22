Toyota Innova Hycross Launched As Innova Zenix In Malaysia – Price RM 165,000 (Rs 29 Lakh)

India-spec Toyota Innova Hycross production happens in the company’s facility in Bidadi, near Bengaluru, Karnataka

United Motor Works Toyota Motor (UMWT) has launched its premium MPV Innova Hycross as Innova Zenix in Malaysia recently. Unlike the six trim levels G, GX, VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) on offer in India, UMWT is only launching Innova Zenix in two trim levels namely 2.0 V and 2.0 HEV.

Prices start from RM 165,000 for 2.0 V (Rs. 29.2 lakh) and RM 202,000 (Rs. 35.85 lakh) for 2.0 HEV. Both prices are on-road in Malaysia and don’t include insurance costs. For reference, India-spec Innova Hycross starts from Rs. 18.55 lakh and goes till 27.05 lakh (both ex-sh).

Toyota Innova Hycross Launched In Malaysia

Malaysian-spec Innova Zenix gets manufactured in Indonesia and brought in via CKD route for local assembly. Just like India, where the Crysta is also on sale along with the HyCross, the same is happening in Malaysia. Standard Innova in Malaysia comes in two trim levels, 2.0 X and 2.0 G priced at RM 134,000 (Rs. 23.78 lakh) and RM 142,000 (Rs. 25.2 lakh) respectively.

For reference, India-spec Innova Crysta costs between Rs. 19.13 lakh and Rs. 25.43 lakh (both ex-sh). Apart from the pricing, not a lot is different between Malaysian Innova Zenix and Indian Innova Hycross. Toyota has cleverly integrated SUV-like design with its new premium MPV. The body cladding not only adds to the rugged look, but it also makes it less bulky.

Which in turn makes it more athletic, a word that is not usually associated with people movers. That said, 18” alloy wheels look very small for this vehicle. Ground clearance is a healthy 185 mm. For the first time, Innova brand is getting a monocoque chassis (TNGA GA-C) and FWD architecture. Previous gen Innova featured ladder-frame chassis and RWD.

Not only did Innova shed its rugged underpinnings, but also shed 170 kg in weight with the modern platform. This improves chassis rigidity, agility, ride comfort, stability and also fuel efficiency. Seating layout is either 2+2+3 or 2+3+3.

Similar powertrains as Indian model

Made-in-Indonesia Toyota Innova Zenix shares the same powertrains with India-spec Innova Hycross. In non-hybrid guise, it packs 171 bhp of power and 205 Nm of torque. A sole 10-step CVT transmits power from the engine to front wheels. In hybrid guise, Zenix packs a total output of 184 bhp of power along with a 206 Nm electric motor.

All the features including Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS suite, LED lighting, 10.1” infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, 7” instrument screen, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, rear AC vents and more. Maruti Suzuki will launch badge-engineered Toyota Innova Hycross as Invicto in India on July 5th, 2023.