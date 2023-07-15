Toyota Sales Breakup June 2023 – Innova Crysta Vs HyCross, Fortuner, HyRyder

Toyota sold 18,237 units in June 2023 relating to a 10 percent YoY growth though MoM sales dipped 6 percent

Toyota Kirloskar Motors, the 6th largest PV maker in India with a 5.6 percent market share, has seen rising demand for its models particularly for the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Hyryder and Fortuner. The company now gears up for the launch of the new Rumion MPV which will launch in September 2023. It is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Toyota India has announced a price hike across its portfolio from 5th July 2023, this being the second time this fiscal that a price increase has been announced. Toyota’s range currently includes the likes of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Camry and Hilux.

Toyota Sales Breakup June 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motors’ sales in June 2023 stood at 18,237 units. This was a 10 percent YoY growth over 16,512 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales however, fell by 6 percent from 19,379 units sold in May 2023.

Toyota Innova Crysta was the best-seller from the company. It registered sales of 5,086 units last month. This was a 25% decline YoY as in June 2022 sales were at 6,795 units. Toyota Glanza was at No. 2 in terms of sales in June 2023 with 3,467 units sold, up 207 percent YoY from 1,129 units sold in June 2022. It was a 33 percent MoM de-growth from 5,179 units sold in May 2023.

At no 3 on the list is Innova Hycross, which registered sales of 3,275 units in June 2023. This was a 9.53% growth MoM. Sales of the Fortuner dipped 2 percent YoY to 3,086 units in June 2023, down from 3,133 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales performance was better with a 7 percent growth over 2,887 units sold in May 2023.

Toyota Hilux and Camry Post YoY and MoM growth

There was also the relatively new Hyryder that contributed 2,821 units to total sales last month. It was however a 9 percent MoM de-growth from 3,090 units sold in May 2023. Toyota Hilux sales grew to 318 units in June 2023, up 1771 percent from 17 units sold in June 2022 and 6 percent MoM from 300 units sold in May 2023.

Camry sales also improved 107 percent YoY and 30 percent MoM to 184 units, up from 89 units sold in June 2022 while there had been 142 units sold in May 2023 relating to 30 percent MoM growth. Vellfire has been discontinued. New gen Vellfire will launch sometime later this year. Some dealers have started taking unofficial bookings.