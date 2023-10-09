Isuzu D-Max 2024 Debuts – 1st Pickup With ADAS In India?

2024 Isuzu D-Max facelift gets cosmetic touch-ups as well as new premium features including ADAS

Isuzu D-Max has gotten even better with the facelift version unveiled in Thailand. It will go on sale in Thailand next week. Prices start at 5,45,000 Baht (Approx. Rs. 12.26 lakh) for the base variant. Top-spec V-Cross 3.0 4×4 AT variant gets the most extensive range of updates. It will be priced at 12,57,900 Baht (Approx. Rs. 28.30 lakh).

2024 Isuzu D-Max facelift features

Styling updates for 2024 Isuzu D-Max facelift are focused on achieving a rugged profile, as generally associated with butch-looking SUVs and pickup trucks. Towards that end, the front fascia has undergone a major revamp. There’s a new 3-dimensional front grille in black grey and black chrome finish.

With its large proportions, aggressive shape and blacked-out look, the new grille easily gets one’s attention. It also helps achieve a dominating street presence. Other updates include new Isuzu Vision bi-LED headlights. Apart from their sleek profile, the new headlights are also designed to provide improved illumination. The headlights have integrated LED DRLs that too have a new sporty design.

Another key update is a new air curtain on the front bumper. It is designed to reduce air resistance, thereby improving the vehicle’s aerodynamics. The basic principles governing the air curtain aerodynamics are similar to those of sports cars. Side profile gets enhanced with new 18-inch alloy wheels. These have an imposing spoke design and come in a matte black finish.

Could be India’s first pickup with ADAS tech

They aptly complement the new design aesthetics being used for the pickup. At rear, 2024 Isuzu D-Max facelift gets vertically stacked triple-armour LED taillights. Depending on the variant, some new colour shades have also been introduced for pick-up in Thailand. On the inside, Isuzu has added a new range of premium features with 2024 D-Max facelift.

Range-topping V-Cross trim will get a new 7-inch MID screen, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, USB C ports for both front and rear passengers and advanced PM 2.5 air filter. Some of the physical buttons have been replaced with capacitive touch controls. Safety has been enhanced with new ADAS features. These are based on a 3D imaging stereo camera system.

ADAS features available with 2024 Isuzu D-Max facelift include blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, turn assist with AEB, full speed range adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, pedal misapplication mitigation, multi-collision brake, lane departure warning, automatic high beam, rear cross traffic alert and rear cross traffic brake.

Should Isuzu launch it in India?

In Thailand, 2024 Isuzu D-Max facelift will continue with the existing engine options. It includes the 1.9-litre and the 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine. The former makes 163 hp of peak power and 360 Nm of max torque. The 3.0-litre unit churns out 190 hp and 450 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Both RWD and 4WD formats are available.

Considering personal lifestyle pickup truck space is a niche within a niche, Isuzu is less likely to launch the new model in India. Conversely speaking, new 2024 Isuzu D-Max could give Toyota Hilux a run for its money with advanced tech and premiumness. The biggest gripe with Indian buyers may be the fact that India-spec V-Cross is outdated by today’s standards, no matter the feature upgrades. Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Pik-Up is a worthy rival too.