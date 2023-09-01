Isuzu S-Cab Z Launched For Rs. 15 Lakh – Most Premium CV

Among the current crop of commercial LCVs and pickup trucks, Isuzu S-Cab Z is by far the most premium and feature-loaded

Most of the action in commercial vehicle segment is from LCVs. These are the smaller CVs comprising pickup trucks and related products. Isuzu is active in this space with D-Max and D-Max S-Cab. Isuzu thinks that there is a niche for a premium, upmarket and feature-loaded LCV. Say namaste to Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z LCV launched in India for Rs. 14,99,910 (ex-sh).

Isuzu S-Cab Z Launched

Isuzu is prioritising both performance and panache with S-Cab Z. It aims to be ‘Beyond The Ordinary’ and have exceptional styling, features and creature comforts in CV standards. There are five colours on offer – Cosmic Black, Galena Grey, Splash White, Nautilus Blue and Titanium Silver. Quoted Rs. 15 lakh (ex-sh, Chennai) is introductory, though.

Just like other Isuzu India’s CV lineup, D-max S-Cab Z gets the 2.5L 4JA1 turbo diesel engine. This engine is capable of 78 bhp of power and 176 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is no 4X4 option available and S-Cab Z only has a RWD layout. Despite being a commercial vehicle, Isuzu’s press material didn’t reveal payload capacity info.

What they did mention in press material was the extensive list of features and creature comforts along with impeccable styling elements. Exterior highlights include eagle-inspired chrome grille, bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and front fog lamps, sporty roof rails, gun metal shark fin antenna, stylish anti-skid side steps, LED tail lamps, stylish 6-spoke wheel covers, chrome ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and chrome door handles.

Feature-loaded interior

On top of exterior elements, features include piano black plastics, leather-wrapped steering, audio controls on steering, adjustable headrests, a 7” touchscreen audio system with reverse parking camera and 6 speakers, keyless entry, premium upholstery, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, auto up/down driver’s window, all-four power windows, and USB charging sockets among others.

Safety features include dual airbags at the front, rear ISOFIX mounts, speed-sensing door locks, crumple zones around the vehicle, a collapsible steering column, BOS (Brake Override System) and even a steel bash plate for vehicle’s underbody protection.

There are not a lot of three-box crew-cab (dual cab) pickup trucks in India for commercial purposes. We have Bolero lineup and Imperio by Mahindra, Yodha lineup by Tata and then Isuzu D-Max lineup. None of the others are attempting any sort of premium experience. In fact, remote locking and power windows are not standard with any of the three-box LCVs from Mahindra and Tata.

In comparison, Isuzu S-Cab Z comes off as a luxury car. Features list is immensely extensive and Isuzu’s target demographic is an evolving Indian businessmen along with professionals looking for a stylish vehicle for their business needs.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Our vehicles are designed to offer the perfect combination of style, reliability and performance while also providing excellent comfort and safety. To support the growing customer community, we are also increasing our dealership network to provide seamless sales and service touchpoints.

Today, we are excited to launch the ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB Z, which embodies the essence of an aspirational vehicle that’s truly ‘Beyond the Ordinary’. The ISUZU D-Max range has been a success story for many customers in India and we are confident the ISUZU S-CAB Z will truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers”.