New Interesting Scoop On Mahindra Thar Armada Leaked

When compared to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and upcoming Force Gurkha 5-Door, Mahindra Thar Armada will drive more sales

Mahindra re-invented the lifestyle off-road vehicle segment in India with the launch of 3-Door Thar back in 2020. Since then, Mahindra Thar has enjoyed an almost monopoly in this genre of vehicles despite competition from Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to set newer benchmarks when launched in the near future.

New Scoop On Mahindra Thar Armada Leaked

Ahead of launch, Rushlane’s sources have revealed interesting information about the upcoming Thar Armada. The company intends to strategically plan its product positioning to expand sales horizon and appeal to maximum demographic. In that regard, 5-Door Thar’s drivetrain plays a crucial role in variant lineup and associated pricing.

Currently, Mahindra sells 3-Door Thar with three engines, two gearboxes and two drivetrain combinations. The engines are the 1.5L Diesel, 2.0L Turbo Petrol and 2.2L Diesel. Gearbox choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Drivetrain options include 4X2 (RWD), 4X4 (AWD) without rear locking diff and 4X4 (AWD) with rear locking diff.

As per our sources, Mahindra Thar Armada will be launched as 4X4 only. So, no RWD Thar Armada will be offered at launch. Mahindra will launch the 4X2 Thar Armada (RWD) at a later date. The same success story of 3-Door Thar 4X2 (RWD) is expected to be replicated with the upcoming Thar Armada.

Going by Maindra’s previous launches, we speculate Thar Armada to break covers on 15th August 2024. Just like current 3-Door Thar, only the top-spec Thar Armada will get limited slip rear diff, for better off-road capability. Whereas all variants will get 4X4 transfer case as standard, at launch.

Is 1.5 Diesel on the cards?

It is not clear whether Mahindra is considering launching the Thar Armada with the 1.5L Diesel engine. If this engine is feasible with the larger Marazzo, also with a ladder-frame chassis, it should do just fine on the Thar Armada. This engine generates 117 bhp peak power and 300 Nm peak torque, mated to a sole 6-speed manual gearbox on 3-Door Thar.

The 2.0L Petrol with 150 bhp and 320 Nm and 2.2L Diesel with 130 bhp and 300 Nm will continue to do duty on Thar Armada. These engines could receive a minor bump in performance, donning numbers closer to Scorpio’s.

On the outside, there are a few design revisions in its fascia. Rear wheel arch is now similar to the front arches, which was not the case with 3-Door Thar. Fixed metallic roof, new alloy wheels and rear doors for convenience are notable attributes on the outside. A larger touchscreen, fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear armrest, push-button start, new steering wheel, single-pane sunroof and rear AC vents are among interior updates.