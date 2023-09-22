Juneng Cappucino L3E e-Scooter Homologated – Ola, Ather, TVS Rival

With a 2.88 kWh battery pack, Juneng Cappucino L3E e-scooter promises 114 km of range from a single charge

Indian 2W EV spectacle is changing rapidly. Growth seems to be on the rise, especially when compared to EV scene a couple of years ago. Despite the recent revision in FAME II subsidy scheme, 2W EV makers are still considering new product launches. One such company is JNEN or Juneng, launching its Cappucino L3E e-scooter in India soon.

Juneng Cappucino L3E e-Scooter

JNEN, or Juneng Motorcycle Technology, is a relatively new motorcycle and scooter manufacturer based out of Zhejiang, China. The company makes both ICE and fully electric 2W vehicles along with OEM-grade parts and components including powertrains. Considering India is one of the largest markets for 2W vehicles, JNEN is making a grand entry with Cappucino e-scooter.

Globally, Cappuccino has two variations L1E and L3E. The company has only type-approved L3E in India. As seen in the NCAT type-approval documents, Cappucino L3E is a high-speed scooter and has a decent-sized battery. When we compare the specification approved in India to global model already on sale in many markets, there are a few differences.

Both Indian and global models have the same 80 km/h top speed, 2.88 kWh battery pack (72V, 40Ah) and a motor with 3.5 kW (4.69 bhp) rated power. Wheelbase with Indian model is 20mm smaller than global version. We’re likely to get slightly different componentry and strengthened chassis because GVW in Indian model is 265 kg, while it is 150 kg globally.

With (probable) strengthened chassis, range usually goes down due to added weight. However, India-spec JNEN Cappucino L3E has almost twice the range, despite having similar battery, motor and top speed metrics. JNEN claims 114 km electric range in India while it is 65 km globally for the same L3E model. Charging speed is 4 hours.

Who is this for?

JNEN Cappucino e-scooter has 1335 mm wheelbase, 700 mm width, 1920 mm length, and 1170 mm height. In terms of overall layout, Juneng Cappucino reminds us of Vida V1 Pro. We’re talking about similar single-seat with optional pillion seat setup, removable battery setup, and the way both companies implement their swingarm-mounted side drive motor.

However, both motorcycles couldn’t be any different in terms of design. Juneng Cappucino takes a neo-retro approach in its design and aims for classic scooter proportions. Round LED headlights and DRLs, teardrop-shaped side body panels, white-walled tyres, and a round fully-digital instrument cluster add to that effect.

Despite hailing from China, Juneng Cappucino proudly sports the Italian flag elements at the front and side body panels. Suspension setup comprises spring-loaded units at either end and we would have liked telescopic forks at least at the front. 12-inch alloy wheels with 120-section tyres are the same at front and rear.

Considering the range and power figures, Juneng Cappucino could potentially launch at an attractive price point at around Rs. 1 lakh to 1.2 lakh mark (ex-sh). Rivals are likely to be Ola S1, Ather 450S, TVS iQube and others.