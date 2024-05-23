Kia Carnival Spied Uncamouflaged – Launch Around The Corner?

Global model gets multiple engine options including an NA Petrol V6 and Petrol Hybrid, India-spec Kia Carnival is likely to get a sole 2.2L Diesel

MPVs have been doing very well in India and the likes of Toyota Innova, Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 are stark examples of it. Where minivans are concerned, there was just the Kia Carnival. For 2024, Kia is bringing a new version of it and the testing has commenced. Recent spy shots show a test mule fully uncamouflaged hinting of a nearing launch.

Kia Carnival Spied Uncamouflaged

Even though 4th generation Kia Carnival was launched in 2020, Kia India decided to launch the older 3rd generation model here the same year. A lot has changed in the past four years and India has emerged as a very important market for automakers.

The facelifted model of 4th Generation Kia Carnival went on sale in international markets a late last November. We are happy to report that Kia India is launching that very model and not something older. Making India-spec Kia Carnival on par with global model that went on sale a few months ago.

We are getting an India-specific Tiger Nose grill, though, which is bedazzled with equally spaced-out chrome studs. Rest of the fascia seen with recent facelift is present on Indian model. We get new inverted L-shaped LED DRL signatures that extend to the middle where KIA logo is, above Carnival’s Tiger Nose grill.

LED headlights are now vertically arranged and front bumpers now get sportier appeal along with a radar module, camera and sensors for ADAS suite. Something that wasn’t available in 3rd gen Carnival sold in India. At the side, new 4th gen Carnival brings a boxy appeal that lends it an SUV-ish look. Much better than 3rd gen model.

Automatic sliding doors are Kia Carnival’s party trick and are present on 4th Gen model too. On the inside, Carnival has acres of space and offers multiple seating layouts. The twin 12.3-inch horizontal screens dominate Carnival’s dashboard and there are a few physical dials and buttons.

Same diesel motor as before?

Expansive centre console, soft-touch plastics and optional 14.6-inch rear entertainment screen, dual sunroofs, multi-zone climate control, an ottoman and best-in-segment comfort are expected highlights of 4th Gen Kia Carnival.

While international models get multiple engine options like the 3.6L V6 NA Petrol and 1.6L Petrol Hybrid, India-spec Kia Carnival is likely to get the sole 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine as its predecessor. This engine makes 200 bhp and 440 Nm and is mated to a sole 8-speed gearbox.

When launched, upcoming Kia Carnival is likely to launch via the CKD route, just like its predecessor did, and assembled here in India. It will slot in between Toyota Innovas and Toyota Vellfire and the pricing could start around Rs. 40 lakh (Ex-sh). Launch around festive season is likely.

