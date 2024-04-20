Kia Clavis Electric Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch – Punch EV Rival?

To challenge the top-selling Tata Punch in sub-4-meter segment, Kia can introduce the ICE and EV versions of Clavis simultaneously

Kia Clavis test mules have been spied on road tests multiple times in recent months. It will be Kia’s most affordable SUV for India and is expected to be launched later this year. But that’s not all. Now, an EV version of Clavis has also been spotted in South Korea. It is apparent that Kia is planning a major onslaught to challenge the supremacy of Tata Punch.

Kia Clavis EV – What to expect?

Clavis ICE versions spotted earlier and this recent EV model are almost identical. The SUV has vertically stacked headlamps and LED DRLs, sculpted bonnet, flush-type door handles and functional roof rails. Even the alloy wheels are the same for both ICE and EV versions. However, this configuration could change with the production model. At rear, the lighting setup has the same vibes as one sees at the front. Overall, Kia Clavis has a compact, boxy profile.

To achieve a differentiation between the ICE and EV variants, Kia could introduce some minor changes at the front and rear. EV-specific badging will also be there across both exterior and interiors. A distinctive profile for both versions can also be achieved with exclusive colour shades and unique interior theme options.

Kia Clavis EV – Key features

Much of the equipment list will be common for both ICE and EV versions of Kia Clavis. To engage rival Tata Punch in a close contest, Kia will ensure that Clavis gets a comprehensive range of features. It will include multiple segment-first and best-in-class features. Clavis test mules have revealed the presence of premium equipment such as ADAS, panoramic sunroof, 360° camera, ventilated seats and front parking sensors. These features will be available with the top-spec variants of Clavis.

Other key highlights of Clavis include dual, integrated screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster. This setup will be a close match to that of new Sonet and Seltos. The steering wheel seems familiar to that of Kia EV6. Kia Clavis will have dual-tone fabric upholstery. Interiors seem spacious in the spy shots, although one can get a better idea only after taking a test drive.

Kia Clavis EV – Performance, range

Details about the powertrain for Kia Clavis EV are yet to be revealed. However, it is possible that Clavis EV could borrow the powertrain from Hyundai Casper EV. As per estimates, Kia Clavis EV could have a range of around 320 km for the base variant. Kia will focus on features such as advanced regen system and fast charging.

Rival Tata Punch EV is available in standard and long-range formats. The standard version has a 25-kWh battery that delivers a range of 315 km. Punch EV long range variant utilizes a 35-kWh battery, with a range of 421 km.