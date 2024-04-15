Kia Sales Breakup March 2024 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, EV6

Kia sales could now be boosted as it now gears up for launch of the new Clavis SUV set to be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos

Kia Motors was the 6th largest automaker in March 2024 after Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Toyota. However, Kia sales fell by 101 units on a YoY basis to 21,400 units from 21,501 units sold in March 2023 relating to a marginal 0.47% de-growth. MoM sales ended more positively with a 5.94% growth from 20,200 units sold in February 2024.

Kia India Sales March 2024

Kia Sonet has seen the highest sales in March 2024 to 8,750 units with a very minute YoY growth of 0.84% over 8,677 units sold in March 2023. It however saw a MoM de-growth of 3.87% from 9,102 units sold in February 2024. Sonet currently commands a 40.89% share in the company portfolio and was also the 7th best-selling sub-compact SUV sold last month, scaling over the newly launched Hyundai Exter by around 300 odd units.

For the Kia Sonet, the company has recently introduced My Convenience Plus Package so as to enhance customer satisfaction. Under this package, Kia Sonet owners can take advantage of essential services tailored to meet their needs. It includes Prepaid Maintenance (PPM), Roadside Assistance (RSA) and Extended Warranty (EW). This extended warranty coverage is for up to 4 or 5 years, depending on the chosen plan.

Kia Seltos sales grew both YoY and MoM by 20.71% and 26.29% respectively to 7,912 units to command a 36.97% share. Kia Seltos was also the 3rd best-selling compact SUV in the past month following the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Lower Demand for Kia Carens in March 2024

Lower demand was seen for Kia Carens in March 2024, sales of which dipped by 22.37% YoY and 1.97% MoM to 4,737 units. Kia India is reportedly having plans to launch Carens diesel manual variant while an electric variant of the Carens is also planned for launch sometime in 2025 promising a range of over 400 kms.

Kia’s electric vehicle offering, the EV6, that made its mark in July 2023, has seen 1 unit sales in March 2024 while in February 2024 also there had been just 1 unit of this electric model sold. In March 2024, the company increased prices across range by up to 3% with effect from 1st April 2024, citing upsurge in commodity prices which has made this price hike mandatory. The company also commenced testing of the new Clavis. This new SUV is slotted between the Sonet and Seltos in the company lineup and set to go on sale sometime in the second half of CY2024.