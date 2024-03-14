Kia Clavis SUV India Testing Starts – Spied Ahead Of Launch This Year

Being larger than Sonet and shorter than Seltos, upcoming Kia Clavis can attract a new segment of users

After establishing a strong footprint in India with bestsellers like Sonet and Seltos, Kia is keen on expanding its portfolio. One of the upcoming products is a new SUV, slotted between the Sonet and Seltos. Internally codenamed AY, it is likely to go on sale as Kia Clavis. This name was trademarked in December 2023.

Kia Clavis spied in India

Since January 2024, test mules of Kia’s new SUV have been spotted multiple times across international locations. It has now been spotted in India for the first time. Launch is likely in the second half of CY2024, probably around the festive season.

While fully camouflaged, one can easily notice the tall, boxy profile of the SUV. Clavis could be around 4.2 meters long, which is comparable to Kia Soul. Overall design language of Clavis is quite different in comparison to that of Sonet and Seltos.

Sheet metal formations are a lot more rugged, something that ensures a distinctive profile for the SUV. Some of the key highlights of Kia Clavis include vertically positioned headlamps and DRLs, clamshell bonnet, flared wheel arches, flush-type door handles, 17-inch sporty alloy wheels, functional roof rails, vertically-positioned tail lamps and a full-width LED light bar.

Windows are quite large, which should allow panoramic views for passengers. The overall silhouette seems to follow the contours of Kia’s flagship electric offering, EV9. With the tall, boxy profile, Kia Clavis will have a strong road presence.

There will be plenty of space for all passengers, significantly more in comparison to Sonet. Clavis should also be able to accommodate more luggage in the boot. With expected foldable rear seats, a lot more versatility can be added to the storage space.

Kia Clavis – Key features

Hyundai and Kia have always ensured that users get access to best-in-class and first-in-segment features. Kia Clavis could get a range of premium equipment such as dual screens, electric sunroof, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, USB charging ports at front and rear and foldable central armrests. Safety kit is expected to have 6-airbags and all-4 disc brakes. Top trims of Kia Clavis are likely to be equipped with ADAS.

Kia Clavis – Powertrain options

As Kia is looking at an electrified future, it is likely that Clavis will be offered with both ICE and EV powertrain options. The ICE versions are expected to be launched first, followed by the EV model.

Clavis could get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that does duty on Sonet. It churns out 120 PS of max power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.

Details about the Clavis EV model are pretty scarce at this point of time. However, as per prevailing industry standards, a conservative estimate of around 350 to 400 km range seems appropriate.

