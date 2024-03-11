2024 Kia Clavis SUV Spied Again – Bigger Than Sonet, Smaller Than Seltos

Kia will launch a new SUV in India later this year which will sit between the Sonet and Seltos

Carmakers like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra have launched products in the sub-4-meter compact UV segment. It’s a logical step, as this space is expected to continue to register strong growth. Kia will be aggressively targeting this segment with the new Clavis SUV. It will be Kia’s 3rd product in the SUV space, after Seltos and Sonet.

Kia Clavis gets distinct design and styling

While the existing sub-compact SUVs have an attractive profile, it’s hard to derive a sense of exclusivity from this bunch. Kia already offers the Sonet, which makes it even more important to bring something entirely unique and eye-catchy. The answer is Clavis, which is expected to debut in India later this year. It is internally codenamed AY. Kia has already trademarked the Clavis name in India.

Upcoming Kia Clavis is distinguishable with its tall, boxy profile. The SUV has a rugged design, with tank-type sheet metal formations all across. Some of the key features include a prominent grille, vertically positioned headlamps and DRLs, a heavy-looking clamshell bonnet, polygonal wheel arches, thick body cladding, sporty 17-inch alloy wheels, flush-type door handles and functional roof rails.

At rear, the lighting setup has a similar feel, as one sees at the front. The SUV has a full-width LED light bar at the rear. In the latest spy shots of Kia Clavis, we can notice the front and rear profile in detail along with its road presence.

Kia Clavis – Equipment list

Test mule sightings have revealed that Kia Clavis will pack in a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include dual 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and instrument display, panoramic sunroof, front and rear ventilated seats, 360° surround view camera and a total 12 parking sensors.

The SUV will have USB charging ports, rear AC vents, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger and foldable central armrest. Safety kit will include features like 6-airbags and all-4-disc brakes. Top-spec variants of Kia Clavis are expected to be equipped with ADAS.

Kia Clavis – Market outlook

With rising household earnings, a significant percentage of customers will be migrating from entry-level hatchbacks to sub-compact SUVs in the future. This bodes well for the existing pack of sub-compact SUVs and upcoming options such as Kia Clavis. Skoda also seems to have sensed an opportunity in this space and will be launching its sub-4m SUV in 2025.

Talking about Clavis, the SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. Both ICE and EV variants will be available. The ICE variants could be equipped with the 120 PS, 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. Clavis EV could have a range of around 350 to 400 km. Kia will be targeting both the domestic and export markets with the new SUV. There are plans to achieve annual production of around 1 lakh units. Around 80% of the sales are expected to come from ICE variants.