Kia EV9 Base Model Price Announced – USD 54,900, (Rs. 45.66 Lakh)

Kia EV9 eSUV is the most affordable 7 seat electric SUV of its size in the USA

Kia has announced pricing for base models of its 2024 EV9 electric SUV. The concept was shown at 2023 Auto Expo, Delhi. Designed as a flagship electric vehicle, it’s built on a new dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). As per the announced price, base-spec Kia EV9 Light RWD trim becomes a sensational proposition.

Kia EV9 Base Model – VFM base trim?

Pricing for base-spec Kia EV9 is USD 54,900 which roughly translates to Rs. 45.66 lakh with today’s exchange rates. This pricing doesn’t include Kia’s destination charge in USA which could add an additional USD 1,320. Said models are likely to be manufactured in South Korea and then shipped to USA.

India launch is likely, considering the brand expressed interest and showcased it at 2023 Auto Expo. If Kia brings EV9 to India via CBU route, we can easily expect prices close to double the US pricing. Apart from base Light RWD trim with 76.1 kWh battery, Kia EV9 has Light Long Range, Wind, Land and GT-Line trim levels, all of which pack a bigger 99.8 kWh battery. Pricing for these will be revealed at a later date.

What does base Light RWD trim bring to the table?

Kia EV9 base Light RWD trim offers a single motor powertrain setup as the name suggests. This motor packs 215 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. This single motor draws power from a 76.1 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of around 359 km on a single charge.

Light RWD trim has similar exterior design attributes as other trims and rides on smaller 19-inch wheels. This E-GMP modular platform brings 800V architecture that enables DC fast charging capabilities. Kia claims 10% to 80% SOC takes around 25 minutes, which is impressive.

The SUV’s design borrows cues from Kia’s EV range while bearing a strong resemblance to the Kia Telluride. In a way, Kia EV9 is of similar size as Telluride. It measures 5,008 mm in length and has an impressive 3,099 mm long wheelbase. For context, Kia EV9 has a slightly longer wheelbase than upcoming Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB.

India launch on the cards?

Interiors feature a 2+2+2 seating arrangement, with the second-row seats swivelling 180 degrees to face the third-row seats. Twin 12.3-inch horizontal screens for infotainment and instrumentation take centre stage. On the outside, geometric alloy wheel design, massive LED DRLs, LED headlights, twin sunroofs, closed Tiger-nose grill, upright stance, flush door handles are notable elements.

EV9 comes with advanced driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking. Pricing for higher trims could go up till $73,000 (Rs 60.2 lakh). When launched in India, Kia EV9 will go against Mercedes-Benz EQB 3-row SUV priced at around Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-sh).