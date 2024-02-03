Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Undisguised In India – Launch Soon

Underpinned by the E-GMP platform, Kia’s flagship electric SUV EV9 is available in both RWD and e-AWD formats

After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to further expand its EV portfolio. The flagship EV9 electric SUV has been spotted on road tests for the first time in India. Just like the EV6, the EV9 will enter India via the CBU route. Launch price could be around Rs 80 lakh for the base trim.

Kia EV9 – Massive street presence

Being 5,015 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,780 mm tall, Kia EV9 will dwarf most other cars on the road. Wheelbase is 3,100 mm, which ensures roomy interiors and plentiful boot space. The SUV has a bold character, with sculpted panelling all across. Some of the key highlights include cube LED headlamps with Z-shaped DRLs, closed-off grille and prominent bumper.

Side profile has polygonal wheel arches, sporty 21-inch alloy wheels, thick body cladding, functional roof rails and door-mounted ORVMs with integrated turn signals. At rear, the primary attraction is the star map LED tail lamps. Rear wiper is neatly hidden beneath the rear spoiler, ensuring a clutter free profile.

Kia EV9 interiors

Kia EV9 offers premium features on the inside such as three zone climate control, heated and ventilated front and second row seats, automatic defog system, electronic rear view mirror with full display, heated steering wheel, regenerative braking paddle shifters and height adjustable smart power tailgate.

Interior space is highly customizable with 60:40 Split Remote Folding 2nd Row Seats with Headrests and 50:50 Split Remote Folding 3rd Row Seats with Headrests. Second row seats have swivel function, which adds versatility to the interiors. There are intelligently designed storage spaces and USB charging ports for all passengers.

Kia EV9 is tech-heavy with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a 12.3-inch driver display screen and a 5.3-inch climate control screen. Other key highlights include digital key, fingerprint recognition, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB-C ports, wireless phone charger and OTA updates. A comprehensive range of active and passive safety features including ADAS are available with Kia EV9.

Kia EV9 performance, range

Based on their needs, users can choose from three powertrain options. Base RWD variant is equipped with a 76.1 kWh battery, connected to a 215 hp single electric motor. Range is 230 miles (approx. 370 km). The long-range variant of Kia EV9 has a 99.8 kWh battery, connected to a 201 hp single electric motor. Range is 304 miles (approx. 489 km). Users can also choose the dual-motor variant that delivers 379 hp of max power. Range is 280 miles (approx. 450 km).

Kia EV9 comes with both fixed and portable charging options. Fast charging is supported, allowing users to load 154 miles (248 km) in just 15 minutes. With the fast charger, 10% to 80% can be achieved in just 24 minutes. The SUV also has Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability that can be used to charge various tools and equipment.

Source