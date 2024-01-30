Kia Tasman Pickup Truck Spotted In Korea – Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger Rival

The new Kia Tasman pickup truck could very well be company’s global offering to rival the likes of Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux

Not long ago, Kia had confirmed development of a mid-size pickup truck based on a rugged ladder frame chassis. It would be a fitting proposition to markets like North America, Australasia and ASEAN countries where it would rival the likes of other mid-size pickup trucks like Toyota Hilux (sold in India), Ford Ranger and the likes.

Kia Tasman Pickup Truck Spotted In Korea – What is it?

One look at Kia’s portfolio and you must have understood that upcoming Tasman pickup truck must be sharing its tough underpinnings with Mohave SUV sold in South Korea. The same vehicle was marketed in North America and China under the name Kia Borrego, derived from Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in California, USA.

Currently in its second generation, Kia Mohave is sold in S Korea and is powered by a 3.0L V6 diesel engine. The ladder frame chassis will prove beneficial for Kia Tasman pickup truck as it ensures comparable load-bearing capacity as its mid-size pickup truck rivals. Something that can’t be said about Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck.

Kia Tasman is likely to be a global pickup truck. Kia Australia has previously revealed that it will be powered by a diesel engine. Probably Kia’s 2.2L 4-cylinder unit that also powers upcoming Kia Carnival facelift. However, the development of an electric version is under the cards too. It will be underpinned by E-GMP modular monocoque platform.

Kia seems to be testing an ICE powered pickup truck with a ladder frame chassis as shown in the video above. Older test mules bear design semblance with previous Kia Sorento SUV and more recent test mules show Kia’s newer design DNA that we see on new Sorento, Carnival, EV9 and the likes.

Boxy design Pro Max

As seen in the video above by Woopa TV YouTube channel, Kia Tasman pickup truck is fully camouflaged. Parked in an underground parking lot somewhere in S Korea, it is a boxy and substantial-looking mid-size pickup truck. Wheel arches are some of the chunkiest I have seen. Bonnet design, windscreen angle, roof, side body profiling all look old-school and boxy.

There are large tall profile tyres wrapped on chunky and muscular alloy wheels. There is a decent ground clearance that looks like it is easily over 200 mm. ORVMs are massive, which is helpful if you’re towing something. There are cosmetic roof-rails and a shark-fin antenna too. Interiors are camouflaged, but we can see a conventional gear selector stalk, rugged door panels and other attributes.

Rear bed has a convenient built-in step too, at the outer edges. Kia is highly unlikely to launch Tasman pickup truck in India. However, the ICE version with ladder frame chassis might be launched in Australasia, ASEAN nations and even North American market. Electric version has potential in Europe and North America. Kia Clavis has a better chance of making it to India, though.