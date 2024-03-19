Kia K4 Teased With New Design Cues – Civic, Corolla, Octavia, Elantra Rival

In the company’s global portfolio, Kia K4 teased, will be positioned below K5 sedan and it will replace current 3rd generation Forte

The year 2025 will witness a new car launch from Kia. Called K4, it seems to showcase quite a few design elements from the recently revealed Kia EV4 Concept sedan. It is the spiritual successor of Kia Forte sedan and is set to launch in 2025. The K4 sedan is poised to break covers in the coming days.

Kia K4 Teased

There are a few teasers that Kia has shared. Due to their nature, we can’t pinpoint specifics from these dark images. On the surface, however, we can see a handsome sedan shape with a sloping coupe roofline. Overall, the design looks modern, sophisticated and edgy. K4’s sculpted character lines lend a muscular appeal too.

Kia will reveal K4 in a phase-wise manner. On March 21st, Kia will officially unveil K4 and the public premiere is set to happen on March 27 at 2024 New York Auto Show. In Kia’s global product portfolio, K4 will be positioned below the larger K5 sedan, also called Kia Optima in a few markets.

When launched, Kia K4 will replace the third-gen Kia Forte. When compared to third-gen Kia Forte, K4 comes off as a much more up-scale and up-market offering owing to its fastback design. Speaking of, Kia K4 is set to redefine automotive design with a unique and interesting pillar design.

Especially the D-pillar where the car’s roofline connects with its shoulder line in what appears to be a point. Coming from Kia, it should be structurally sound, though. Rear door handles are hidden neatly with C-pillars lending a futuristic appeal. LED signatures at the front and back remind us of Kia’s newer cars like India bound Carnival facelift.

Interiors, specs and features

Kia’s teasers don’t show the interiors, but a layered dashboard with twin horizontal displays, one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation, is likely. There will be an array of physical buttons to control crucial in-car functions like HVAC and media controls.

Where powertrains are concerned, there is no concrete information and Kia hasn’t revealed anything officially. That said, either Hyundai and Kia’s 1.6L or 2.0L engine will be under the bonnet of K4 sedan. The possibilities of a self-charging strong hybrid setup is pretty high as well.

Considering India is accepting more car genres than ever before, we can expect Kia to bring K4 via CBU route. If so, it doesn’t have any real rivals and could fancy a few Indian buyers. In terms of dimensions, Kia K4 is comparable to Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Skoda Octavia, VW Jetta and the likes.