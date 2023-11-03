Kia K5 Facelift Debuts In Korea – New LEDs, Tech Upgrades

Across international markets including North America, updates for Kia K5 facelift will be applied for the 2025 model year

Kia K5 had made its debut in 2019, as a 5th-gen model replacing the original Optima sedan. Kia has now unveiled the facelift version, which is available for pre-orders in South Korea. Prices start at 27,840,000 Won, which is approximately Rs 17.38 lakh. In the Indian market, Kia K5 is comparable to the likes of Toyota Camry and upcoming Skoda Superb sedan.

2025 Kia K5 facelift – style updates

Even at the time of its launch in 2019, Kia K5 had received wide appreciation for its sporty styling. That’s why Kia has not carried out any drastic visual experiments with the sedan. Only areas that have scope for improvement have received cosmetic touch-ups. For example, the headlamps and tail lamps have been updated.

The refreshed LED DRLs have a quirkier profile. They are among the key differentiating factors for the facelifted model. Changes can also be seen on the intakes at the front. The new design seems to be inspired by Kia EV6 GT-Line. Side profile appears largely the same, with blacked-out B and C pillar, body-coloured door handles and distinct character lines on the door panels.

The alloy wheels are new and appear to be sportier than the ones used earlier. At the rear, the ducktail spoiler has a more prominent presence. Kia K5 facelift gets two new colour shades – Wolf Gray and Moonscape Matte Grey. For folks with a taste for dark shades, Kia has introduced a new Black Fit package.

It gets some unique cosmetic touch-ups such as black outside mirrors, rear dark skid plate and muffler tip and 19-inch / 18-inch black alloy wheels. Black Fit package offers a black suede headlining as well.

2025 Kia K5 facelift – new features

One of the key updates on the inside is a new dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic screen that comprises the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. The updated infotainment system is equipped with a fingerprint authentication system and supports OTA updates and remote-control functions. There’s an optional 12-speaker premium sound system by KRELL. A slight bummer is that Kia has removed most of the physical buttons.

Other key highlights include a smaller automatic gearbox selector and a wireless charging pad. Controls for the AC have been updated. Users can choose from interior colour theme options of Black, Sand and Martian Brown. Safety kit includes 9 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and a range of ADAS features.

Hardware updates include a revised suspension setup, aimed at improving ride comfort. The quality of the sound insulation has also been improved. Powertrain options are the same as earlier for Korean-spec Kia K5 facelift. There’s a 2.0-litre MPi that churns out 158 hp of max power. The 1.6-litre T-GDi makes 178 hp, whereas the 2.0-litre LPi delivers 144 hp. The fourth option is a hybrid powertrain, generating 192 hp of total system output.