Kia Seltos Base Variant Launched With 5 More Colour Options

Kia Seltos base-spec HTE variant now has seven colour options, as compared to just two options available earlier

To ensure Seltos customers do not have to make compromises on the colour options, Kia has added more colours to the base HTE variant. Similar changes have been introduced with some other variants as well. Seltos base HTE variant is available at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh. With more colours, it can probably target a larger segment of potential buyers.

Seltos variant-wise colour options

Kia Seltos base HTE variant was earlier available with only two colour options – Sparkling Silver and Clear White. This limited colour range may have prompted some buyers to choose higher variants of Seltos. Or, some buyers with limited budgets may have chosen to go with rival offerings.

For example, Hyundai Creta base variant has five colour options. Apart from the standard white, there are other more exciting colour choices such as Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki and Robust Emerald Pearl. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara base Sigma variant has four colour options.

It is likely that bringing more colours for Seltos base variant is a decision based on market feedback. Seltos HTE variant is now available with a total of seven colour options. In addition to the earlier two, the five new additions are Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Gravity Grey and Aurora Black Pearl. Kia has always worked to ensure that its customers get the best value. Adding more colour options to the base variant is another way to improve competencies against rival offerings.

In the case of Seltos HTK and HTK+ variants, a total of six colours were available earlier. The Aurora Black Pearl colour has now been introduced with Seltos HTK and HTK+ variants. In other changes, dual-tone colour options are no longer available with HTX+ variant. It now has only monotone shades. For dual-tone colour options, users will need to upgrade to Seltos GT Line variants.

Upcoming Seltos rivals

Later this year, the compact SUV segment will see the arrival of Tata Curvv SUV. It will be available in both EV and ICE formats. As there’s intense competition in this space, Curvv is expected to get a comprehensive range of premium features. Multiple segment-first and best-in-class features could be part of the package. With its coupe profile, Curvv can attract folks who like some exclusivity.

Seltos is already facing tough competition from Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara. In April, Kia Seltos was ranked third in the list of best selling compact SUVs. It had sales of 6,734 units, a YoY negative growth of -6.64%. Seltos market share was 17.34% in April 2024. Although trailing Creta and Grand Vitara, Seltos was ahead of other rivals such as Toyota HyRyder, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross.