Tata Curvv Interiors Spied – New Details Revealed, Elements From Harrier

When launched, Tata Curvv will primarily rival Citroen Basalt along with Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun, Elevate and C3 Aircross

Among the most awaited cars in India, Tata Curvv testing is going in full swing. Despite the brand showcasing a near-production version of Curvv recently, the test mules still don camouflage on the inside and out. Recent spy shots show car’s interior and as it had less camouflage than before, we can see a few details of Curvv’s interior.

Tata Curvv Interiors Spied

For the first time in the recent past, Tata Motors is venturing into compact SUV space. Considering how cutthroat and jam-packed this segment is, Tata needs to arrive guns ablaze with a unique proposition to carve a space for itself. Looking at the Curvv, we would reckon that the agenda is fulfilled.

Tata Curvv is a coupe-style SUV that looks like it would win a beauty contest. It has clean soothing lines and lends a sense of aggression, prominence and sophistication at the same time. It features a Harrier-inspired front fascia, matched with a sophisticated coupe-style sloping roofline and a neatly carved-out rear. Flush door handles, large swanky wheels and full LED lighting are notable exterior highlights.

Interiors have been spied up close and show a great amount of details. Overall interior layout is starkly similar to what we have seen with Tata Nexon, which falls in a tier below Curvv. We’re talking about a similar free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen and fully digital instrument cluster along with similar dashboard finishes and stitching.

However, to establish a premium quotient over Nexon, Tata Motors is offering Harrier’s chunky 4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo on the Curvv. While instrument screen will be the same 10.25-inch as Nexon and Punch EV, Curvv’s infotainment screen might be 12.3-inch unit, similar to Nexon EV along with Harrier and Safari.

Curvv’s centre console is similar to that of Nexon with a sophisticated gear selector and a drive mode dial. Tata Curvv is highly likely to get features like ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. We hope there are a lot more soft-touch plastics on the inside of Curvv.

Specs and Powertrains

Tata might offer a Level-2 ADAS suite on Curvv similar to what we saw with Harrier and Safari. So, auto braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition and other features might be part of the package.

Powertrains-wise, we are likely to get the same 1.2L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine as Nexon, but tuned to produce 125 PS of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque. 1.5L Diesel option will continue as is with 115 PS and 260 Nm. There is a good chance of Curvv EV and diesel launching before the petrol. Tata Curvv EV is speculated to cover 500 km on a single charge.

