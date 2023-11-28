Kia Seltos Facelift Prices Slashed, Features Deleted – Check Details

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift continues to be a solid performer in compact SUV segment, taking 2nd place, where sales are concerned

Kia Seltos, a lead seller in the Kia India lineup and compact SUV space, is getting a price cut associated with a feature deletion. Seltos has been a strong offering by the South Korean brand and this price cut might very well be a first for this SUV. Not all the variants get the same price cut. Let’s take a look.

Kia Seltos Price Cut – Features Deleted

As of now, Kia Seltos offers a one-touch up and down function for all four windows from HTX and above trims. This is the feature that Kia has axed. All the trim levels from HTX that had this one-touch up and down function for all four windows, now get this function only for driver’s window.

Only the top-spec X-Line trim retains one-touch up and down function for all four windows. This could be the reason for reduction of prices with Kia Seltos. This downward price revision amounts to a maximum of Rs. 2,000 and is not uniform across the variants.

Cross-referencing old prices, the 1.5 Petrol MT variant of HTX, 1.5 Turbo-Petrol iMT and 1.5 Diesel iMT variants of HTX+ trim, 1.5L Turbo-Petrol DCT variants of GTX+ and GTX+(S) trims along with 1.5 Diesel variant of GTX+(S) AT trim have received a Rs. 2,000 downward price revision.

The Kia Seltos Facelift – Second highest-seller in its segment

Feature updates on the new Seltos facelift include new LED headlamps, LED DRLs, revised bumper design and Tiger Nose front grille. It sports new LED tail lamps while riding on new alloy wheels. All round body cladding, raised window line, roof rails, integrated spoiler at the rear, 18 inch alloy wheels and a shark fin antenna are among its notable exterior features.

Dimensions stand at 4,315 mm in length, 1,620mm in height and 1,800mm in width with a 2,610mm long wheelbase and boot space of 4,331mm. The interiors saw a refresh too. The twin 10.25 inch screens – one for instrumentation and one for infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Kia Connect telematics, Bose premium 8 speaker sound system are notable changes.

Safety has also been enhanced on the new Seltos which gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This includes safety features such as adaptive cruise control, active lane assistance, blind-spot monitoring system, drowsiness alert, auto emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, etc. It will also receive 6 airbags, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors along with ABS, EBD and ESC as standard.

Engine and Transmission

Kia Seltos is powered by both petrol and diesel engine options. These could include a 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol engine offering 113 hp power and 144 Nm torque, a 1.5L turbo petrol motor making 158 hp peak power and 253 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, iVT (CVT), 6-speed TC, and 7-speed DCT.

Seltos facelift rivals the MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross and its Hyundai counterpart Creta.