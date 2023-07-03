Kia Seltos Pluton Blue Colour Teased For India – Debuts Tomorrow

Kia will drive in the new Seltos compact SUV with several feature updates, a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology in India

The current Kia Seltos is no longer a hot favourite in India, neither in its segment nor in its company lineup. It featured at No. 3 in compact SUV sales in May 2023 after the Creta and Grand Vitara and was also at No. 3 in company lineup after Sonet and Carens.

Kia Seltos was initially launched in India in August 2019. It met with instant success, but this soon faced increased competition in its segment. Now, the company is getting ready for facelifted Kia Seltos which will launch in India later this month. Ahead of launch, Kia will officially reveal the car tomorrow in India, on 4th July 2023. They have now teased the official new colour of the 2023 Seltos, which is called Pluton Blue in the Australian market.

2023 Kia Seltos Pluton Blue Colour Teased

In order to once again elevate itself ahead of competition, the new Seltos promises to come in with a host of exterior and interior feature updates and driver and passenger conveniences along with updated safety equipment. Kia Seltos will continue to be offered in Tech-Line and GT-Line.

It will receive a sportier appeal with a new front fascia and LED DRLs with a connected LED strip. It will also sport a revised front grille, and at the rear, new bumpers and tail lamps. No changes are seen to its side profile while one major feature update is the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof. It will come in with new colours, one of them has now been officially teased.

The 2023 Kia Seltos will also get new alloy wheels as a part of the update. It may also be recalled that the current version of Kia Seltos was only seen with a single pane sunroof while the Hyundai Creta gets a panoramic sunroof.

On the inside, the new Kia Seltos will get dual screens with digital driver display unit, an infotainment system updated with a large 10.25 inch screen and steering wheel with mounted controls. Reports suggest that Kia will be offering the new Seltos with the ADAS package with blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, etc. It will also receive a total of 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control, hill assist, brake assist, ABS and EBD.

2023 Kia Seltos – Engine Updates

2023 Kia Seltos will see changes in its engine lineup. It will receive a 1.5 liter turbo petrol unit which also currently powers the Carens. This engine makes 160 hp power and 253 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DCT. Apart from this engine, the Seltos will also be available with its current engine lineup that includes the 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol motor offering 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter diesel unit capable of 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

It will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and upcoming Honda Elevate in its segment. Pricing has not been announced as on date but considering the feature updates, it will be higher than that of its current model that retails between 10.89 – 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).