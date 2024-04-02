Updated 2024 Kia Carens Launched – Six Diesel MT Variants Launched

Updates for Carens X-Line will focus on creature comforts, adding a dashcam and all-four up/down windows with voice commands

Carens has emerged as the third bestselling product in Kia’s India portfolio. It continues to deliver consistent sales every month. To offer better value propositions and align their products with evolving buyer trends, the company has launched updated 2024 Carens with new automatic variants, 6 new diesel manual variants, new features on existing trims and revised pricing.

For its bestsellers, Kia has been seen to offer X-Line variants. These have improved aesthetics across exteriors and interiors. With 2024 Carens, there is a new enhanced X Line trim with newly added features. Pricing for 2024 Carens starts from Rs. 10.52 lakh (ex-sh).

Updated 2024 Kia Carens Launched

Updates for 2024 Carens is a similar approach to recently launched 2024 Seltos. A key focus area has been introducing new manual variants with diesel engine, adding features to these popular trims along with adding new trims to offer a diverse lineup across multiple price brackets.

Previously, there used to be 23 variants with Carens. That has now increased to 30. The main addition is the manual gearbox option with the diesel engine, which didn’t exist before. Now, there are six Diesel Manual variants introduced with Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige+, Luxury and Luxury+ trims.

Other variant additions include Prestige+ (O) 1.5L Turbo Petrol DCT and Prestige+ (O) 1.5L Diesel AT. Speaking of Prestige+ (O), it now gets added features in the form of a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, LED map lights and LED roof lights. Prestige (O) trim gets added features in the form of smart key with push-button start and passive entry, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, leatherette-wrapped gear lever and more.

Enhancing the customer experience, Premium (O) trim also gets an 8-inch display audio system, shark fin antenna, steering-mounted controls, bolstered safety features burglar alarm along with an option to choose between 6-seater and 7-seater layouts. The 6-seater layout was previously only offered with top-spec trim.

Carens X-Line New Features

Speaking of top-spec trim, updated 2024 Kia Carens X Line gets revamped with new features and creature comforts like a dashcam, all-four window auto up/down with voice commands and 7-seating options. Just like 2024 Kia Seltos, all variants get a 180W charger, replacing earlier 120W chargers.

Carens and Seltos share the same engine options. A 1.5L turbo petrol motor, a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The turbo petrol unit churns out 160 PS of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It is either mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. NA petrol engine makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed MT.

The diesel unit makes 115 PS and 250 Nm and is available with 6MT and 6AT transmission options. Lastly, Kia is offering Pewter Olive shade on all Carens’ variants (except X Line), which we first saw with Seltos facelift.

Statement from Kia India

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, commented, “We are excited to introduce the new trims of the Carens. Since its debut in 2022, the Carens has become a preferred personal mobility choice for over 1.5 lakh families, embodying comfort, reliability, and luxury. We saw a huge potential for a 6-seating option and decided to refresh Carens to reshape mobility preferences for more and more families seeking luxurious and comfortable rides.”