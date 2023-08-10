Kia Sonet Facelift To Get ADAS Features, 360 Camera – Scoop

ADAS features for Kia Sonet will be relatively fewer, in comparison to new Seltos that has 17 autonomous ADAS Level 2 features

Kia has been testing the Sonet facelift at overseas locations for several months. Recently, a test mule was spotted in India for the first time. As Sonet faces intense competition from the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300, the facelift version is expected to get multiple best-in-class and segment-first features.

Sources tell Rushlane that Kia is going to introduce ADAS features with the Sonet facelift. Kia had recently launched new Seltos with ADAS features. Sonet will borrow some of the basic ADAS features from new Seltos.

Expected ADAS features for Kia Sonet facelift

As compared to new Seltos’ ADAS Level-2 with 17 autonomous features, Sonet facelift will be getting around 7 to 8 ADAS features. Some of the most critical ADAS features will be included. Sonet’s standard safety kit will also get new features. It will have a 360° surround view camera.

Sonet already offers a comprehensive range of safety features. It includes 6-airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist control, vehicle stability management, front and rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system.

As Kia Sonet gets ADAS, there could be a scramble among other sub-4m SUVs to introduce a similar set of features. With awareness, users are realizing the benefits of advanced safety features such as ADAS. It is likely that Sonet facelift’s ADAS will be a major draw for folks who prioritize safety.

ADAS can proactively prevent accidents from occurring. This can be safer in comparison to a car that has received top ratings in crash tests. Probably a car that has both ADAS and top crash test ratings will be most suitable in terms of protecting the occupants.

Sonet facelift styling, new features

A number of upgrades are expected with Sonet facelift. Test mules have provided hints of new headlights, grille, LED DRLs and refreshed front and rear bumper. It could also get some new colour options. Side profile will be largely the same as earlier. At rear, Sonet facelift will have new tail lamps (Seltos inspired). The rear bumper could get a sporty dual-tone treatment.

Insides of Sonet facelift will have a completely new look. The SUV will have an updated dashboard and new upholstery. Features that will be carried forward from the existing model include front ventilated seats, wireless charger, Bose audio and smart air purifier. With ADAS, Sonet facelift is expected to witness a hike in prices. The current model is available in the price range of Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.09 lakh (ex-sh). ADAS will be offered with only top-spec variants of Sonet facelift. New Sonet Launch is expected later this year or early next year.