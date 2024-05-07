Kia EV3 Compact Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Where dimensions are concerned, Kia EV3 compact electric SUV might be positioned between Sonet and Seltos at around 4.2m length

With ambitions to be recognised among the leading electric car manufacturers of the world, Hyundai and Kia have been pushing the envelope for some time now. The duo’s efforts reflect in their born electric portfolio. Newest of the bunch is Kia EV3 which is set to be globally unveiled on May 23rd, 2024. Ahead of that, Kia has officially released teasers to give a glimpse of its upcoming eSUV.

Kia EV3 Compact Electric SUV Teased

Not so long ago, Kia officially revealed EV3 and EV4 concepts. While EV3 is an electric SUV, EV4 takes a different route and is a crossover electric sedan-style vehicle. Production-spec EV3 has been teased by Kia for the first time. EV3 is highly likely to make its way to our shores. When launched, it will be positioned below Kia EV6 in brand’s electric portfolio.

The EV3’s exterior design is showcased in the teaser images, highlighting its bold, geometric, and robust aspects. The vehicle’s dynamic styling is also emphasized in these images. Kia EV3 boasts boxy rear fenders, tailgate, and signature Star Map lighting contributing to a unique identity.

Comparing to the Kia EV3 concept, we can see slightly redesigned LED headlights and DRLs at the front. However, rear seems to have been carried over as they were in the concept. The sculpted body adheres to Kia’s trademark ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The same design language can be seen in other Kia cars including their flagship EV9.

Incorporating innovative technologies, Kia aims to broaden its EV range to include affordable options for the masses and that is where EV3 seems to blend in. Kia has promised a comprehensive range of equipment with EV3. On the inside, we can expect eco-conscious attributes and a similar minimal design theme as EV6.

What to expect from Kia EV3?

A lot is riding on Kia EV3’s success. Kia aims to deliver an elevated customer experience derived from its flagship models into compact SUV segment where EV3 will fall. Considering that Kia is calling EV3 a ‘compact SUV’, we expect it to be slightly larger than Sonet and slightly smaller than Seltos at around 4.2m length. Think Mahindra XUV400.

At this size quotient, we can expect relatively affordable pricing. This way, EV3 is set to accelerate faster transition to EVs and play a crucial role in expanding company’s reputation as an electric car manufacturer for the masses.

Kia EV6 will be launched later this year and is expected to go on sale immediately. World premiere is later this month on May 23rd, 2024. We can expect around 150 bhp motor drawing power from a 40 kWh to 45 kWh battery pack promising around 400 km to 500 km range on a single charge.