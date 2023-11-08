Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Patent Sketch Leaks – Hilux, V-Cross Rival

With Scorpio N pickup, Mahindra will mark its entry in the high-potential lifestyle utility vehicle segment

Earlier this year in August, Mahindra had showcased the Scorpio N Pik Up concept at its global event in Cape Town, South Africa. The pickup has now been registered in India. It is expected to be launched in 2025.

Scorpio N pickup design patent filed

Scorpio N Pik Up concept has received wide appreciation for its rugged profile. The design patent images reveal the pickup in largely the same format, as was seen with the concept. While it will use the same platform as the SUV version, Scorpio N pickup has a truly unique profile. Front fascia has received a major refresh. It includes new headlamps, LED DRLs, a new all-black grille and prominent front bumper. It also gets a proper metallic bash plate and dual tow hooks at front and rear.

On the sides, Scorpio N pickup has dedicated mounting steps for front and rear doors. It is likely that Scorpio N pickup will have a higher ground clearance in comparison to the SUV model. The pickup could be using a tweaked suspension and larger wheels, which will increase ground clearance. The SUV version has ground clearance of 187 mm. At rear, Scorpio N pickup has rectangular tail lamps. The concept had contrasting orange highlights all across. It remains to be seen if these will be available with the production version.

Other key highlights of Scorpio N pickup include a functional snorkel and a heavy-duty roof rack with flood light. Alloy wheels are entirely new and come with deep-tread tyres. The pickup also has a rear roll cage. Both single-cab and double-cab formats will be available for Scorpio N pickup.

Scorpio N pickup performance

Powering Scorpio N pickup will be the next-gen MHawk engine. It comes with the promise of improved performance and efficiency. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission to ensure seamless gear shifts and enhanced overall driving experience. Scorpio N pickup will have 4WD with low range, allowing it to easily conquer a wide variety of challenging terrains. There will be multiple drive modes, allowing users to customize their driving experience based on the environment and conditions.

Scorpio N pickup is expected to get a range of creature comforts and hi-tech features. It will have 5G connectivity, which essentially makes it future-proof. It will be ready to receive new tech upgrades that may be available in the coming years. Other key highlights include semi-automatic parking and sunroof. ADAS features are also likely to be a part of the package.

Mahindra had unveiled Scorpio N Pik Up concept at a global stage, as markets like South Africa and Australia have a greater appetite for lifestyle utility vehicles. Other target locations include New Zealand and GCC countries. Scorpio N pickup will be launched first across international markets. India will get it at a later date. India has relatively less demand, as of now. But this segment holds potential and is expected to register strong growth in the future.