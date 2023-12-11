Kinetic Zulu e-Scooter Launched At Rs. 95K – ‘Pay As You Use’ Business Model

The 2.27 kWh battery is touted as a service, on Kinetic Zulu electric scooter that has reduced up-front acquisition cost by 35%

The Indian electric scooter segment has seen a new entrant in the form of Kinetic Zulu. This is a new electric scooter from Kinetic Green that is based on KG Ener-G battery platform. The company has launched Zulu at an attractive price of Rs. 94,990 (ex-sh). The company claims Zulu is a FAME II compliant high-speed scooter that is the most competitively priced electric scooters in India.

Kinetic Zulu e-Scooter Launched

The philosophy behind Kinetic Zulu is ‘Planet At Our Heart’. Kinetic promises a compelling product for youth and Gen Z buying their first vehicle and anyone else switching to EVs from ICE vehicles. To enhance its presence and reach as many potential buyers as possible, Kinetic Green is making Zulu available at their dealerships along with leading e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon.

Price for Kinetic Zulu is Rs. 94,990 and is launched in six attractive colours – Pixel White, Insta Orange, UTube Red, Black X, FB Blue and Cloud Grey. These names seems to be inspired from multiple gadgets, social media and music platforms like Google Pixel, Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly known as Twitter), FaceBook and SoundCloud.

Battery as a service – Pay as you use

At the same stage, Kinetic Green also showcased its new logo. Kinetic is leaning more towards offering battery as a subscription with ‘pay as you use’ model. Kinetic Green mentioned that this model has reduced up-front acquisition costs by 35%. The battery in question is a 2.27 kWh Li-ion unit. Range is 104 km on a single charge and top speed is 60 km/h.

Kinetic Zulu gets patented oil-cooled active immersion cooling technology. This allows ultra fast charging with 80% coming up in 30 minutes even after 1,20,000 km mileage. Features include front and rear disc brakes, digital speedo, LED DRL, front bag hook and storage compartment, USB charging port and an underseat boot light. As part of package, Kinetic Zulu offers 5 year extended warranty and RSA.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking at the launch, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, of Kinetic Green, said, “This is a significant moment for the Kinetic Green family and the EV industry at large. Kinetic Group has been well known and loved by millions for its revolutionary two-wheelers like Kinetic Honda scooter and Kinetic Luna.

With the launch of our e-scooter Zulu, Kinetic Green is excited to announce that we will be developing and bringing to our customers a range of 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers in the coming years and now in a “green” avatar. I am blessed and proud to be able to carry ahead the great Kinetic legacy of innovation and service to society, and now adding a new chapter of “sustainable mobility” to it.

Kinetic Green’s electric two-wheelers will be zero-emission vehicles, thereby making our planet greener and air cleaner. They will also bring great value and savings to the customers, with very low running costs. We are indeed excited to re-begin the 2-wheeler journey in this new avatar! In addition, our rebranding marks a momentous milestone in our pursuit of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the masses. As we enter this era of green technology, the new branding will foster this intent and leadership from the brand.”