KTM Sales Breakup February 2024 – Duke, Adventure, RC, 200, 390, 250

The company’s 390 range including Adventure, Duke and RC models contributed to the highest numbers in February 2024

KTM has sold 11,471 units of their lightweight and high-performance single-cylinder offerings. The detailed breakup of this number reveals 4,626 units sold in the domestic market and 6,845 units shipped globally. The company mostly witnessed a decline in sales numbers last month.

KTM Sales Breakup February 2024 – Domestic market

Manufactured in partnership with Bajaj, KTM’s single-cylinder portfolio consists of Duke street bike, Adventure dual-sport tourer/off-roader and RC fully-faired motorcycle lineups. Depending on the lineup, KTM sell their motorcycles with a 125, 200, 250 or a 390 platform equipped with high-tech and high-performance powertrains.

The 200cc lineup consisting of RC and Duke models took the highest position with 2,598 units and 56.16% market share in the domestic market. There was a 20.16% YoY and 24.7% MoM decline. 250 lineup sold 953 units and accounted for 20.6% of total domestic sales. This platform saw a 42.24% YoY and a 21.69% MoM decline.

390 range was at 873 units and it is the only lineup in the domestic market to register positive growth (38.79% YoY and 1.75% MoM). Lastly, we have 125 lineup with 202 units and saw a 34.84% YoY and a 12.17% MoM decline. In total, KTM’s domestic sales stood at 4,626 units. When opposed to 5,843 units in February 2023 and 5,755 units in January 2024, there was a 20.83% YoY and 19.62% MoM decline.

Exports

Where exports are concerned, the 390 range took the top spot with 3,873 units sold last month. Hence accounting for 56.58% of KTM’s total exports. 390 range registered 23.40% YoY decline over 5,056 units shipped last year and a 20.65% MoM growth over 3,210 units shipped a month before. Volume growth MoM stood at 663 units.

In 2nd spot, we have 200 range with 1,226 units shipped. This platform saw an 11.8% YoY decline, but registered a 70.51% MoM growth, gaining 507 units in volume. The 125 and 250 lineups from KTM shipped 889 and 857 units respectively. 125 lineup fell into the red completely with a 43.66% YoY and a 48.64% MoM decline.

Whereas 200 lineup registered a healthy 33.49% YoY growth, gaining 215 units in volume, but lost 197 units in volume due to the 18.69% MoM decline. In total, KTM exports accounted for 6,845 units and there was a 21.01% YoY and a mere 1.95% MoM decline.

Total sales

Exports and domestic markets combined, it was the 390 lineup with 4,746 units which took the 1st position in KTM’s total sales. 390 range accounts for 41.37% of KTM’s total sales and it registered a 16.52% YoY decline and a 16.67% MoM gain. In 2nd place, we have 200 lineup with 3,824 units accounting for 33.34% of KTM’s total sales.

200 lineup registered a 17.66% YoY and an 8.28% MoM decline, losing 820 units YoY and 345 units MoM. Next in line, we have the 250 lineup with 1,810 units and it witnessed a 21.03% YoY and a 20.3% MoM decline and accounted for 15.78% of KTM’s total sales. Lastly, KTM’s smallest displacement lineup, 125, contributed to the least in total sales at just 9.51%.

Sales saw a downward trajectory with 42.21% YoY and 44.37% MoM, losing 797 units YoY and 870 units MoM. In total, KTM sold 11,471 units and registered a 20.95% YoY decline over 14,509 units from February 2023 and an 8% MoM decline over 12,469 units from January 2024.