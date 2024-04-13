KTM 5-Year Warranty, 1 Yr Roadside Assistance – Free For All Bikes

Along with KTM bikes, the new warranty and roadside assistance package will be available for Husqvarna bikes as well

With their sporty styling and powerful performance, KTM motorcycles have emerged as a favourite for enthusiasts. Going forward, KTM is looking to add more value for its customers. The focus will be on improving the overall post-sales experience.

New 5-year warranty (KTM + Husqvarna)

KTM’s new 5-year warranty scheme is applicable for all KTM and Husqvarna bikes purchased from April 1st, 2024. The warranty package includes 2 years standard warranty (30,000 km) and 3 years extended warranty (45,000 km). KTM warranty is aimed at ensuring complete peace of mind for enthusiasts. It will ensure that the users can ride their favourite KTM / Husqvarna bikes completely worry free. The warranty also works to reduce the risk of financial burden arising from costly repairs and maintenance.

One of the beneficial aspects of the new warranty package is that it covers a wide range of components and repair costs. Even the labour costs associated with the repairs will be covered under the new warranty scheme. It will help in ensuring the financial security of users, as the warranty will allow better management of repair expenses.

Labour costs are not usually covered by standard warranty schemes. Such costs can be quite high for high-performance bikes like KTM and Husqvarna. Thanks to KTM’s new warranty scheme, anxieties about costly repairs and maintenance are completely sorted for the long-term.

KTM 1-year Free Roadside Assistance

Folks buying KTM or Husqvarna bikes will also benefit from a 1-year free roadside assistance package. It covers services such as 24/7 roadside assistance, safe towing, on-site repair and flat tyre assistance. This is a significant move by KTM, as it will allow users to explore their world without any worries. The prospect of getting stuck at a place due to a bike issue or flat tyre is a constant pain for biking enthusiasts. KTM is cognizant of such scenarios and has presented the most appropriate solution with the free 1-year roadside assistance.

KTM upcoming bikes

With good response to its bikes, KTM is looking to expand its India portfolio. As of now, KTM offers the Dukes 125, 200, 250 and 390, RC range RC 200 and RC 390 and ADVs 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X. As part of the portfolio expansion plans, one of the bikes that could be launched here is KTM 390 Enduro. It was recently spotted on road tests alongside the new 390 Adventure. When launched, KTM 390 Enduro will primarily rival the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan Raid 450.

KTM 390 Enduro will have better off-road capabilities than the 390 Adventure. The Enduro will essentially be a stripped-down version of the 390 Adventure. With a lightweight profile, a higher power to weight ratio can be achieved. 390 Enduro will have larger wheels and more ground clearance to tackle extreme off-road environments. KTM could introduce the 390 Enduro later this year.