KTM Sales Breakup November 2023 – Duke, RC, Adv, 390, 250, 200, 125

As seen in the KTM sales November 2023 charts, the company has made significant impact in exports which registered positive growth

The Austrian brand, KTM, had a rather productive sales prospect in November 2023. While total sales registered positive YoY growth and a marginal drop in sales MoM, exports was of particular interest with positive growth both YoY and MoM. Interestingly, KTM’s exports showed an upper hand than what they sold domestically in India.

KTM Sales November 2023 – Total sales

Where total sales are concerned, KTM pushed out 11,741 units in November 2023 which was an increase of 13.14% YoY as opposed to 10,377 units sold in November 2022 and a 4.08% MoM decline when compared to 12,241 units sold in October 2023. Volume gained YoY stood at 1,364 units and lost 500 units MoM.

In total, KTM’s 390 range proved to be the highest selling in November 2023. The range includes the recently launched 2024 390 Duke along with 390 Adventure and RC 390. KTM’s 390 range sold 3,956 units last month with 91.48% YoY growth and 9.41% MoM decline. Volume grew by 1,890 units YoY and fell 411 units MoM.

200 range (200 Duke and RC 200) and 250 range (250 Adventure and 250 Duke) of motorcycles took 2nd and 3rd places by selling 3,695 and 2,718 units respectively. While 200 range fell into the red completely with 36.56% YoY and 6.24% MoM decline, 250 range registered 89.28% YoY growth.

In contrast, KTM’s 125 range saw least sales at 1,272 units, but it was the only one to show a MoM growth. That too, 53.47% growth, showing market trends.

Domestic sales fell into the red completely

Where domestic sales are concerned, KTM’s 200 range is the best-selling with 2,777 units sold with 21.11% YoY growth and it also witnessed the least MoM decline in this group at 18.11%. More than half of KTM’s domestic sales are occupied by 200s with a 52.53% market share. Next in line, is 250s with 1,371 units and 50.83% YoY growth and 25.93% market share.

However, 250 range saw a sharp 33.32% MoM decline, losing 685 units in volume (highest in this list). The 390 range took 3rd place and more than doubled its numbers YoY by selling 1,001 units as opposed to 455 units in November 2022. MoM decline was 36.32%. The company recently launched 2024 390 Duke in India.

At 4th place, we have KTM’s 125 range with 138 units sold and sales halved YoY at 58.31% decline and 37.84% MoM decline. In total, KTM’s domestic sales accounted for 5,287 units, which is greater than 3,988 units sold last year and less than 7,241 units sold a month before. Resulting in 32.57% YoY growth and 26.99% MoM decline.

Exports saw greater volumes than domestic

KTM’s popular export from India is the 390 range, with 2,955 units shipped and 45.79% of total exports. 390s showed 83.43% YoY growth as opposed to 1,611 units shipped last year and 5.72% MoM growth as opposed to 2,795 units shipped a month before. Volume gain is 1,344 units YoY and 160 units MoM.

The company shipped 1,247 and 1,234 units of 250 range and 125 range respectively. 250 range saw a staggering 155.6% YoY growth along with 37.03% MoM growth. Whereas 125 range saw 71.39% YoY growth and 83.63% MoM growth.

KTM’s 200 range is the least popular in export markets with 918 units shipped. Which is a 74% decline MoM and 66.91% MoM growth. In total, KTM exports stood at 6,454 units, which is greater than what KTM India sold in domestic market. Exports resulted in 1.02% YoY growth and a 29.08% MoM growth.