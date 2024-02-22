KTM Sales, Exports Jan 2024 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

In January 2024, KTM has posted a YoY growth in total sales while MoM sales fell significantly with every model operating at a loss

KTM India has been receiving increased attention in domestic markets in recent months and January 2024 was no different. Total sales (domestic + exports) as reported by KTM India grew to 12,469 units in the past month by 11.34 percent. MoM sales suffered a setback of 19.89 percent when compared to the 15,565 units sold in December 2023.

KTM Domestic Sales Show off High Volumes in January 2024

KTM India has seen increased domestic demand in the past month with each model in the company lineup posting both YoY and MoM growth. Total domestic sales stood at 5,755 units last month, a 37.12 percent YoY growth over 4,197 units sold in January 2023. It was also a 23.82 percent MoM improvement in sales over the 4,648 units which the company had sold in December 2023.

KTM 200 range commanded the highest attention with a 62.89 percent YoY and 10.61 percent MoM growth to 3,450 units sold in January 2024. This was over 2,113 units and 3,119 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively. KTM 200 currently commands a 59.95 percent share in the company’s domestic list.

At No. 2 was KTM 250 range with 1,217 units sold in January 2024, a 4.02 percent YoY and 40.37 percent MoM growth over 1,170 units and 867 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively. There was KTM 250 which also saw increased demand last month to 1,217 units while the 390 range had posted sales of 858 units last month, a YoY of 9.02 percent over 787 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales also went up 47.42 percent from 582 units sold in December 2023.

Highest percentage growth in domestic markets was sees in the case of KTM 125 range, sales of which have gone up by 88.52 percent to 230 units in January 2024 from 122 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales saw an even higher percentage growth by 187.50 percent over just 80 units sold in December 2023.

KTM Exports in the Red in January 2024

Exports of the company however, fell considerably in January 2024, both on YoY and more significantly on a MoM basis. Exports stood at 6,714 units last month, down 4.11 percent over 7,002 units sold in January 2023. It was a 38.50 percent MoM decline over 10,917 units shipped in December 2023.

Global markets saw higher demand for the KTM 390 range with 3,210 units shipped last month, down 26.44 percent YoY and 32.85 percent MoM over 4,364 units and 4,780 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively. However, there is the new 390 Adventure being readied for launch. It is slated to be unveiled at the 2024 EICMA Show in November, followed by launch in early 2025.

KTM 125 also posted YoY and MoM decline in exports to 1,731 units. However, it was the KTM 250 and 200 range that has seen outstanding YoY growth. There were 1,054 units of the KTM 250 sold last month relating to a 158.33 percent YoY growth over 408 units sold in January 2023. Global demand for the KTM 200 range also went up by 1611.90 percent from just 42 units sold in January 2023 to 719 units in the past month. Both these models have reported a MoM decline in exports.

KTM Sales January 2024 – Total (sales + exports)

It was the KTM 200 range (200 Duke and RC 200) that scored at the top of sales list last month with 4,169 units sold in January 2024, up 93.01 percent over 2,160 units sold in January 2023. This was a volume growth of 2,009 units. KTM 390 Adventure and RC 390 followed closely behind with a total of 4,068 units sold last month, but recording both YoY and MoM decline by 21.03 percent and 24.13 percent respectively.

On the other hand, the 250 range (250 Adventure and 250 Duke) has seen a 43.92 percent YoY growth in total sales to 2,271 units in January 2024 from 1,578 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales again declined by 12.55 percent from 2,597 units sold in December 2023. KTM 125 range also posted YoY and MoM decline in demand to 1,961 units relating to a 15.11 percent and 23.93 percent de-growth respectively.