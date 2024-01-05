2024 KTM 390 Adventure Testing In India For The First Time – Scrambler 400X Rival

The same 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine from 390 Duke will be offered with 2024 KTM 390 Adventure spotted in India with 45 bhp and 40 Nm

Team Orange has launched its new 399cc-based 390 Duke in India. It is just a matter of time before this platform gets its supersport and adventure counterparts too. There is a new Enduro-style motorcycle spotted testing based on this platform too. But for the first time in India, 2024 KTM 390 Adventure is spotted testing.

2024 KTM 390 Adventure Testing In India

With the launch of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Triumph Scrambler 400X, BMW G 310 GS and KTM 390 Adventure began to show their age. We’re not sure about an update for G 310 GS. But 2024 KTM 390 Adventure is incoming. For the first time, new 390 Adventure test mules are spotted testing in India.

For starters, there is no camouflage around this motorcycle. There are no visible brandings on this bike to establish its identity too. However, this is unmistakably the new 390 Adventure. Primary difference which is a key visual differentiator for this new bike is headlight design. Vertically stacked headlight assembly gets two projectors.

Larger projector seen on top, is for low-beam and smaller projector below is for high-beam. Both these headlights are highly likely to get LEDs behind these projectors. There is a 4-part split LED DRL design engulfing the projector headlight setup. There is a tall windscreen above, with a groove for smoothening air flow and reduce wind buffeting.

Unlike the current 390 Adventure, there is a large front beak too. Front gets fully adjustable (compression and rebound) USD telescopic WP APEX forks with a long travel. Rear has a mono-shock setup that will get pre-load and rebound adjustments too. The seat height is tall and we hope there is a large fuel this time around.

What to expect?

Looking at the test mule spotted in India, we’re sure that KTM and Bajaj duo might be cooking different variants with different off-road worthiness. We say this because the recent sightings from abroad showed the same motorcycle riding 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with skinny off-road tyres.

2024 KTM 390 Adventure spotted in India has smaller 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel sizes with fatter tyres that have dual-purpose tread patterns. All of this hardware is likely to be mounted on the same mainframe as 2024 390 Duke with slight tweaking to suit ADV character. Rear subframe is unique to 390 Adventure.

Banana-shaped swingarm and other components seem to be shared with 390 Duke. Speaking of sharing, 2024 KTM 390 Adventure spotted in India will also get the same 399cc single-cylinder engine with liquid cooling and 6-speed gearbox as 390 Duke. This engine makes 45 bhp and 40 Nm. KTM will offer a few electronic riding aids along with the same under-belly exhaust setup. The TFT screen with connectivity will be on offer too.

