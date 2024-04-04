Lexus NX350h Overtail Announced For India – Costs Rs. 71.17 Lakh

When launched, Lexus NX350h Overtail will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5 and Jaguar F-Pace

The Japanese luxury car manufacturer, Lexus, is expanding its portfolio in India by bringing its esteemed Overtail concept into our shores. The company has just announced that its most affordable NX350h will get an Overtail variant. Launch should happen shortly and we can expect it to be positioned above Exquisite and below Luxury grades.

Lexus NX350h Overtail Announced For India

With a mission to offer exceptional mobility experience to Indian luxury car buyers, Lexus is launching NX350h Overtail. This urban SUV promises uncompromised comfort and performance and intends to inspire customers to explore nature.

Currently, Lexus offers three vehicles in India – the most affordable NX, RX and flagship LX. NX has been on sale in India for some time and has seen quite a few takers owing to its sensuous and flowing design and overall appeal. There are three grades (variants) on sale with NX – Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport.

When launched, NX350h Overtail will be positioned above Exquisite and below Luxury grade priced at Rs. 71.17 lakh (ex-sh). Many attributes are unique to this Overtail grade. On the outside, Lexus NX350h Overtail gets exclusive and intricate Moon Desert colour with three dimensional effects and metal shading.

Other notable exterior highlights on Overtail grade include the Bright Black spindle grille that perfectly complements the Moon Desert colour. Along with that, we can also see black ORVMs, door handles, door frames, door belt moulding, roof rails and black alloy wheels. These attributes lend a bold and aggressive exterior design with a lot of presence.

Lexus NX350h Overtail is not just a stylistic upgrade over standard vehicle. There are mechanical upgrades to back its adventure and explorer spirit. Overtail boasts an increased ground clearance along with AVS (Adaptive Variable Suspension) to control damping force on individual wheels depending on terrain.

4th Gen Hybrid powertrain

On the inside, Lexus NX350h Overtail promises a blend of refined quality, and distinct design and offers an elegant space to enjoy luxury. Overtail grade packs a Monolith palette along with Geo Layer door trim, which takes inspiration from nature to touch all five senses.

Elevating in-cabin experience, we have noise cancellation, Tazuna cockpit, DCM connected technology, UV & IR cut panoramic glass roof, electronic E-latch, Lexus Safety System+ ADAS suite and more. Lexus NX350h Overtail is powered by 4th Gen 2.5L 4-Cyl large-capacity Hybrid system with 240 bhp and 239 Nm total system output.

Statement from Lexus India

Expressing his views on the announcement, Mr. Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India said, “We are thrilled to launch the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail in India, a vehicle that embodies the spirit of outdoor luxury. Inspired and imbibing the various elements of nature and coexisting sustainably, the Overtrail project embarks Lexus’ latest offering on a new lifestyle in the great outdoors setting.

From unique features that set the OVERTRAIL apart, to offering ‘Complete Peace of Mind’ with a ^8 years/160,000 km hybrid battery warranty, we believe that the new Lexus NX 350h Overtrail is bound to have a strong appeal to our esteemed guests and is all set to redefine a new standard in the luxury Urban SUV segment in India”.