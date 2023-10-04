Mahindra BE.05 E-SUV Spied Up Close – Wild Design Pro

Design and styling are the biggest strengths with upcoming Mahindra BE.05 as seen with recent spy shots

Mahindra is the very first automaker in India to toy around with electric vehicles. With EV popularity on the rise, Mahindra is diving back in, starting with XUV400 and the upcoming BE and XUV.e range of electric SUVs. BE.05 has been spotted testing again and up close, revealing its wild exterior design and styling elements.

Mahindra BE.05 Spotted – India’s wildest SUV?

Export ambitions have led Mahindra to create INGLO platform. There will be five eSUVs based on this INGLO platform in the first phase and a few more later. Mahindra has commenced testing for INGLO platform-equipped EVs already. Recently demonstrated 200 km/h top speed as well.

At BE.05 concept’s showcase event in UK, Mahindra revealed that most of the design language will make it to production. Good news is that most design attributes have made it to production-spec design as seen with these new spy shots. Pratap Bose led design team has done a commendable job at making a striking first appearance.

Thanks to automotive enthusiast Ponsam Charles, we have the clearest spy shots of BE.05 yet. At the front, we have massive LED DRLs that we have never seen from any other manufacturers. These DRL signatures take up almost 70% vertical real estate of front fascia and rear tail section.

At the rear, tail light LED signatures are even wilder and more animalistic. These test mules had temporary generic tail lights and not production-spec ones. There is a small rear windshield and above it, there is a very sporty and futuristic roof spoiler. From the side, rear haunches are some of the most striking we have ever seen.

Striking design from profile!

Side profile is angular and has quite a large windshield. This lends a futuristic silhouette. There are cuts and creases everywhere in BE.05’s sheet metal. It’s like Mahindra designers didn’t want to stop designing. In the past, this has led to convoluted designs for the brand.

But on Mahindra BE.05, all design attributes beautifully come together and make this one of India’s wildest compact SUVs. Probably even the world, considering this is a global SUV. Mahindra’s camouflage on BE.05 has “BE” all around, which is interesting. This test mule has steel wheels, but production-spec model will have alloy wheels.

Ground clearance looks adequate and there is a massive glass roof too. This is likely to be a fixed glass roof and not a panoramic sunroof. Charging port is at the rear left quarter panel, unlike front left fender position on XUV400.

60 to 80 kWh battery

Mahindra BE.05 is a part of Mahindra’s new BE (Born Electric) vertical. It features BE logo instead of Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo. On the inside, concept showed a physical partition between front seats. Recent test mule showed this attribute as well. The twin-screen layout on concept is absent and a single instrument screen is present. Maybe final version will get twin displays.

Battery will be between 60 to 80 kWh in capacity and Mahindra will offer both single-motor and dual-motor layouts. Pricing is likely to be between Rs. 30 lakh and Rs. 40 lakh. Launch will happen in 2024 or beyond.