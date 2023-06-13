Mahindra BE.05 Electric spied along with XUV700 – Rear design revealed

Mahindra BE.05 eSUV will be the smallest and the least expensive SUVs among other Born Electric BE range

Indian homegrown brand Mahindra is entering a new era of futuristic EVs. We’re not talking about the ICE spinoffs that XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 will be. Instead, we are talking about the Born Electric BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. Mahindra designed these from the ground up, to be electric vehicles and will feature a wild design language.

Mahindra showcased all five of its EVs and their expected design language on August 15th, 2022 at M.A.D.E HQ in UK. We had expressed how BE.05 will be the most important vehicle among the five showcased. Within a year, we can see Mahindra commencing testing for BE.05 on Indian roads. Now, for the first time, the rear profile has been caught on camera in Chennai, where it was seen testing along with XUV700.

Mahindra BE.05 Rear Design Spotted

We have seen the front profile and its interiors before. Now, with rear design out, we can compile a basic silhouette to see how BE.05 might look like. For starters, we like what we see. At their debut, Mahindra had promised most of the design elements of the concept will make it to production phase.

Looking at the production-spec body under testing, Mahindra is living up to its promise. Mahindra BE.05 looks just as wild as it did in its concept form. We can see how organic and animalistic BE.05’s design aesthetics really are. The rear gets massive LED tail light signatures that not only get connected-type elements, but they also extend further down as well.

In effect, these LED tail lights are so dominating, they eat into the rear windshield quite a bit. This makes the rear windshield very small. Mahindra is offering a massive roof spoiler too, which is very stylistic in its appeal. But it further eats into the rear windshield area. Visibility at the back will not be BE.05’s forte.

There is a vent-like element in the center of the rear bumper, which is highly likely to be for styling purposes only. BE.05 will not feature Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo. Instead, there is an illuminated BE logo in rear tail lights. Rear haunches are immense and tyres look to be 235-section, which lends a lot of muscle to this SUV.

What do we know so far?

Mahindra is sticking to its plan and roadmap with INGLO platform that the company divulged at its debut event. This is a derivative of Volkswagen’s scalable and modular MEB platform, rebranded. Capacity will be between 60 and 80 kWh. INGLO platform is compatible with both single-motor and dual-motor layouts as well.

Mahindra BE.07 is a Creta-sized compact eSUV measuring 4370 mm in length, 1900 mm in width, 1635 mm in height, and boasts a wheelbase of 2775 mm. This will be the smallest and the most affordable electric SUV with Mahindra’s new INGLO platform. Vehicles in this segment top out at 50 kWh battery (MG ZS EV). It will be interesting to see how BE.05 fares in India and in global markets. XUV.e8 will be the first to launch, though.