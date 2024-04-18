2024 Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Base P4 Variant Walkaround – 9 Seater Interiors Detailed

Essentially, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is India’s most affordable RWD SUV and most affordable ladder-frame SUV with three-row seating layout

India’s de facto SUV manufacturer, Mahindra, has added yet another SUV to its vast and robust portfolio. We’re talking about Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus which is a 9-seater version of Bolero Neo. Units have been reaching dealerships and CG 04 Carz has uploaded a detailed walkaround video of base P4 variant. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Base P4 Variant

Launched recently, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is offered in 2 trim levels and these trims have one variant each. This is because Bolero Neo Plus gets a sole powertrain and gearbox combo. Prices range between Rs. 11.39 lakh for base P4 variant and Rs. 12.49 lakh for top-spec P10 variant (both prices ex-sh).

In Mahindra’s ecosystem, Bolero Neo Plus is a re-branded and re-launched TUV300 Plus, just like TUV300 is now Bolero Neo. When compared to TUV300 Plus, we don’t see any real changes except for the ever-so-slightly revised front fascia featuring the new Mahindra Twin Peaks logo. 215/70-R16 tyres wrapped on steel wheels lend a high ground clearance.

The video by CG 04 Carz shows the base P4 variant of Bolero Neo Plus. There are quite a few cost cutting measures to keep prices in check. For starters, P4 variant lacks a footstep, blackened pillars, front fog lights, rear defogger, rear washer, wiper and dimmable IRVM. It gets un-painted elements on the fascia in the form of upper and lower grill, door handles and ORVMs.

Where features are concerned, Mahindra is providing all four power windows with switches on the centre console, and internally adjustable (manually) ORVMs, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a colour MID, rear parking sensors and nothing else. The video above shows accessories like a touchscreen infotainment screen with a rear parking camera along with seat covers.

Who is this for?

People carriers around 4.4m in length are many. We have Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and its premium sibling XL6. Then there is Kia Carens with crossover styling and raised ground clearance too. So, what’s the USP of Bolero Neo Plus? Who would buy one? The answer is simple – Audiences from semi-urban and rural places.

The combination of a rugged ladder frame chassis, a large 2.2L 4-cylinder diesel engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox, 696L boot space and a seating layout to accommodate a total of 9 passengers is the main USP of Bolero Neo Plus and is pretty much unrivalled in the Indian market. Now brought under Bolero nameplate as opposed to TUV300 Plus, the appeal is quite strong as well.

The intended audience who thought Bolero Neo was small or less powerful, can opt for Bolero Neo Plus. The 2.2L mHawk Diesel engine makes 120 PS of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. RWD is offered as standard and there is no 4X4. Micro hybrid stop/start feature, Eco and Power modes are on offer.