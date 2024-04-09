Mahindra Sales Breakup March 2024 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700, Thar

Mahindra Scorpio was the company’s top selling model last month reporting a 72 percent YoY growth

Mahindra has witnessed a notable increase in sales in March 2024 to 40,631 units, a YoY growth of 13 percent over 35,976 units sold in March 2023. It was however, a 4 percent MoM decline over 42,401 units sold in February 2024. Sales are set to get a boost with Mahindra getting ready to launch the updated XUV300 as XUV3XO later this month.

Mahindra Sales Breakup March 2024

India’s love for SUVs knows no bounds. In March 2024 top 10 car sales list, it was 5 SUVs – 2 from Tata Motors and 1 each from Hyundai, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki that attracted buyers. Here we talk exclusively about Mahindra sales in the past month and breakdown their models in terms of sales which started off with the Mahindra Scorpio.

Scorpio, which consists of the new gen Scorpio N along with the Scorpio Classic has established itself as the company’s top selling model. It has posted a massive 72 percent YoY growth to sell 15,151 units in March 2024, up from 8,788 units sold in March 2023. It was also a very marginal growth of 1 percent from 15,051 units sold in February 2024.

At No. 2 was the Bolero with 10,347 units sold in the past month. This was an 8 percent YoY and 2 percent MoM growth. Mahindra Bolero had seen sales of 9546 units in March 2023 and 10,113 units in February 2024. Mahindra XUV700 continues to be a hot favourite among buyers in the country. Sales were up 29 percent YoY to 6,611 units in March 2024 from 5,107 units sold in March 2023. It was however marginal 1 percent MoM growth over 6,546 units sold in February 2024.

Mahindra Thar, another hot selling SUV in the company portfolio has reported a 21 percent YoY and 4 percent MoM growth in March 2024 to 6,049 units. Mahindra Thar, which currently commands a loyal fan base, is set to see its 5 door counterpart mark its entry into the country on 15th August 2024 to mark India’s 77th Independence Day. It is likely to go by the name ‘Mahindra Thar Armada’.

Mahindra XUV300, XUV400, Marazzo

Lower down the sales list was the XUV300, XUV400 and Marazzo, each of which have posted decline in sales by significant numbers. XUV300 sales dipped by 60 percent YoY and 51 percent MoM to 2,072 units in March 2024. There had been 5,128 units and 4,218 units sold in March 2023 and February 2024 respectively.

Likewise, XUV400 sales also fell to just 350 units in the past month. This was an 82 percent YoY decline and 43 percent MoM de-growth over 1,909 units sold in March 2023 and 610 units sold in February 2024. Marazzo sales also fell by as much as 90 percent in March 2023 to just 51 units over 490 units sold in March 2023 while MoM sales remained flat at 51 units sold February 2024.