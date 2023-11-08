Mahindra Jeeto Strong Launched – Higher Payload Capacity, Best-in-segment Mileage

The new Mahindra Jeeto Strong is a successor to the Jeeto Plus and is a notch higher features, payload and fuel efficiency are concerned

Mahindra, which currently commands a No. 2 spot on the commercial vehicle sales list in India, second to Tata Motors, has just launched the new Jeeto Strong CV in the country. Most popular models in the company lineup include Treo, Jeeto, Bolero Maxx Pik-Up, Bolero Pikup 4×4 and Treo Yaari, each of which have carved a niche for themselves boasting of both best-in-class features and powerful performance.

New Mahindra Jeeto Strong – Features and Performance

Now the company has launched the new Jeeto Strong in India. With the launch of the new Mahindra Jeeto Strong, the company is set to redefine last-mile cargo transportation in the country. This new commercial vehicle comes in as a part of the Jeeto brand, which to date has seen over 2 lakh customers in India. Jeeto Strong is a successor to the Jeeto Plus (diesel and CNG) that was launched in November 2019.

Mahindra Jeeto Strong offers a better driving experience with its updated features. Ideally suited for last mile cargo delivery, Jeeto Strong is priced at Rs. 5.50 lakh for diesel and Rs. 5.65 lakh for CNG (ex-showroom Bengaluru). Where its features are concerned, the Jeeto Strong gains over the Jeeto Plus with better driver comforts and a new digital cluster offering all the vital information at a glance.

Mahindra Jeeto Strong – Increased Warranty

Its performance has also been enhanced with a higher payload capacity of 815 kgs in diesel and 750 kgs in CNG which is an improvement by 100 kgs as compared to that offered by Jeeto Plus. Apart from enhanced payload capacity, Mahindra Jeeto Strong also offers best in segment mileage which stands at 32 km/l in diesel going up to 35 km/l in CNG.

It gets an electric vacuum pump-assisted braking system which is the first in a sub 2-ton ICE cargo 4 wheeler offering better control along with improved suspension. This new Jeeto Strong will significantly benefit last-mile delivery services allowing the user to deliver more due to higher payload capacity while it will also relate to better savings and fuel efficiency thanks to its best-in-segment mileage.

The company is offering an added warranty with the Jeeto Strong. It comes in with a 7 year/72,000 km warranty. The company is also expanding the ownership experience by offering fee accidental insurance worth Rs 10 lakh for driver.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking about the newly launched Mahindra Jeeto Strong, Ms. Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of MLMML, said, “At Mahindra, we constantly listen to customer feedback and their evolving needs.

A testimony to our commitment to constant advancement – the Jeeto Strong – with its now unmatched payload capacity, superior mileage as well as attractive pricing makes for a compelling option in its segment. It will not only transform last mile cargo delivery but also the lives of our driver partners, allowing them to deliver more, save more, and achieve more.”