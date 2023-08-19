Mahindra Recall XUV700, XUV400 – 1.1 Lakh Units in the Spotlight

Mahindra Recall: 1,08,306 XUV700 and 3,560 XUV400 Vehicles Affected – August 19, 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra, a prominent UV manufacturer in India, has garnered substantial popularity for its SUV lineup, including the XUV700 and the newly introduced XUV400. In July 2023 car sales, Mahindra secured 4th position in with 36,205 units sold.

With greater sales numbers, there will be a greater number when there is a recall as well. Mahindra isn’t impervious to recalls. Current inspections have led to the recall of over 1.1 lakh units. Encompassing 1,08,306 XUV700 and 3,560 XUV400 vehicles. This recall is guided by the “Voluntary Code on Vehicle Recall”.

Mahindra Recall Initiative: Inspections Target Wiring and Brake Faults/Issues

There have been previous recalls for XUV700. For XUV400, this seems to be the first recall since its launch.

Underlining its commitment to customer safety, Mahindra has initiated this recall for vehicles manufactured between June 8, 2021, and June 28, 2023, for XUV700. Considering that Mahindra launched XUV700 in October 2021, almost all of the XUV700s sold till date fall under this recall. The XUV700 recall aims to mitigate the potential risk of an abrasion cut in the wiring loom. This could possibly result in heightened heat loads within the wiring harness due to excessive current draw.

XUV400 units recalled were manufactured between 16th Feb 2023 to 5th June 2023. Where XUV400 is concerned, all units manufactured between 16th February 2023 and 5th June 2023 fall under this recall. For XUV400, the brake potentiometer’s spring return action proves ineffective. This could possibly due to mechanical wear or misalignment, and could be causing problems in signalling the brake’s position. Addressing the issue promptly is essential to ensure reliable brake function and prevent potential hazards.

Swift Communication: Keeping XUV700 and XUV400 Owners Updated

While specific details of the rectification process are yet to be disclosed, Mahindra is taking the initiative to individually contact owners of the affected vehicles. The inspection procedure involves checking for damage or faults, and rerouting/addressing the components as necessary. This may involve installing an all new wiring harness of damaged area or adding a protective sleeve on said area.

Mahindra’s assurance of a hassle-free experience extends to the communication process as well. The company is proactively notifying XUV700 and XUV400 owners about the issue and the subsequent action.

Notably, certain Mahindra XUV400 instances have presented noteworthy challenges to their respective owners. Additionally, a fire hazard incident involving an XUV700 was recently reported. This incident was attributed to an electrical short circuit. It’s important to clarify that in this specific case, Mahindra identified the presence of multiple aftermarket accessories.