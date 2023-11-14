Mahindra Sales Breakup Oct 2023 – Scorpio, XUV700, Thar, Bolero, XUV300

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero and XUV700 not only topped the company’s sales list but also found mention on the list of top 10 SUVs sold last month

Mahindra car sales stood at 43,708 units last month, up 36 percent from 32,186 units sold in October 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 6 percent from 41,267 units sold in September 2023. Mahindra also expects to witness strong festive demand through the month of November but will have to keep an eye on supply issues which have related to longer waiting periods. Currently, Mahindra has back log orders to the tune of 2.86 lakh which include its top selling SUVs Scorpio, Bolero, Thar and XUV700.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Oct 2023

Mahindra Scorpio/N was the highest selling model in the company lineup last month. Sales stood at 13,578 units, up a massive 83 percent from 7,438 units sold in October 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 15 percent when compared to 11,846 units sold in September 2023. The Scorpio has a ranking of 17,000 bookings per month with a total of 1.19 lakh bookings as on date.

At No. 2 was the Mahindra Bolero with 9,647 units sold in October 2023, up 10 percent from 8,772 units sold in October 2022. It was a marginal 1 percent MoM growth from 9,519 units sold in September 2023.

Next in line was the XUV700 which has also seen outstanding YoY and MoM growth to 9,297 units last month. This was a 60 percent YoY and 9 percent MoM growth from 5,815 units and 8,555 units sold in October 2022 and September 2023 respectively. Mahindra Scorpio/N, Bolero and XUV700 along with the Thar also found mention on the list of top 10 SUVs sold last month.

Together, the top 3 models contributed over 32k units in sales last month. Mahindra Thar sales grew by 53 percent YoY to 5,593 units, up from 3,666 units sold in October 2022. It was a 3 percent MoM improvement in sales from 5,417 units sold in September 2023.

Mahindra XUV300, XUV400, Marazzo post YoY degrowth

Models in the Mahindra lineup that have seen lower sales are XUV300, XUV400 and Marazzo. XUV300 sales dipped 23 percent YoY and 2 percent MoM to 4,865 units. This was a de-growth from 6,282 units sold in October 2022 and 4,961 units sold in September 2023. The XUV400 is a relatively new entrant into the company portfolio, launched in India earlier this year. It reported sales of 639 units, down 23 percent MoM from 825 units sold in September 2023.

There was a deep decline in Mahindra Marazzo sales which fell 58 percent YoY to just 89 units, down from 213 units sold in October 2022 while on a MoM basis, sales dipped 38 percent from 144 units sold in September 2023.

With the electric vehicle segment steadily gaining traction in the Indian markets, Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio and Thar are likely to go electric over the next 2-3 years. Together with these upcoming electric models, the company also has some facelift versions under development among which are the XUV300 and XUV400 and 5-door Thar.