2024 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spied In Silicon City – Interiors Detailed

2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift, expected to hit markets next year, borrows several features from XUV.e and BE concepts

Even as the current generation Mahindra XUV300 is doing well in terms of sales each month, the company is readying its facelift which is set to launch sometime in early 2024. This new sub 4m SUV will bring with it a fresh design with several exterior and interior features borrowed from the XUV700 and more premium born electric BE range. Recent test mules of XUV300 facelift show fresh details.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift 2024

Along with the new XUV300, Mahindra is also testing a few other models which have been spied on public roads. The Bolero Neo Plus, BE.05, XUV.e8, and the 5-door Thar. Mahindra has also homologated current 3-door Thar with a taller hard top, which could very well be a sunroof addition.

Recent spy shots were captured by automotive enthusiast Saneesh at EcoSpace IT Park in Bengaluru. The exterior of Mahindra XUV300 facelift will get completely redesigned front and rear sections. Mahindra’s designs are known to be wilder and XUV300 facelift is no different. Because of SsangYong Tivoli’s proportions, XUV300 is already the widest in its segment.

The facelift will further accentuate this width with massive LED DRLs that almost take up 75% of its fascia. There is a split front grille, a new bumper and a redesigned bonnet along with vertically-arranged projector headlamps. Design updates towards the rear show off a new boot lid, relocated number plate housing now positioned on the bumper, and new tail lamps with a connected LED bar running across its width. The bulb on the roof still exists and could be a radar module for the ADAS suite.

In profile, there are fewer changes, except for new alloy wheel designs. Interiors have seen a major overhaul too, with a redesigned centre console and a larger free-standing touchscreen. XUV300 was feature-loaded, but not where it mattered. We wouldn’t mind if Mahindra dropped the variable steering weight in favour of useful features like rear AC vents and ventilated front seats.

Digital driver’s display is all the rage in sub 4m SUV space, so Mahindra might offer one too. Features such as dual climate control, a multi-function steering wheel, power windows, a 360-degree camera, a wireless phone charger, etc may find their way into final spec. Rumour mill suggests a panoramic sunroof too.

Engine and Transmission Options to Continue

The same 1.2L turbo petrol engine offering 110 hp, 200 Nm and 130 hp 250 Nm state of tunes and a 1.5L diesel engine making 117 hp power and 300 Nm torque. Both these engines get mated to 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT options. A 6-speed Aisin sourced torque converter is rumoured too.

Safety features like rearview camera, parking sensors, speed alert, all four disc brakes, 7 airbags, ABS and EBD as are seen on its current counterpart. Mahindra XUV300 facelift will see no change in its engine lineup. Set to launch sometime in 2024, Mahindra XUV300 facelift will continue its rivalry against the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet.