Mahindra Sales Breakup Sep 2023 – Scorpio, XUV700 Sales Cross 20k

Mahindra reported its best ever monthly SUV sales in September 2023 while it also marked its 3rd consecutive month of highest sales in this segment

Mahindra’s current lineup includes the Scorpio/N, Bolero, XUV300, Marazzo, XUV400, Thar and the XUV700. Total sales stood at 41,267 units in the past month, up 21 percent YoY from 34,238 units sold in September 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 11 percent when compared to 37,270 units sold in August 2023.

Mahindra Scorpio Leads the sales list

Mahindra Scorpio/N topped company sales charts last month with 11,846 units sold, up 24 percent YoY from 9,536 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales also grew by 20 percent as against 9,898 units sold in August 2023. The waiting period of Scorpio currently extends from 52-55 weeks depending on trim level. At No. 2 was the Bolero with 9,519 units sold last month relating to a YoY growth of 17 percent from 8,108 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales were up 5 percent from 9,092 units sold in August 2023.

Sales of the Mahindra XUV700 were up 41 percent YoY and 31 percent MoM to 8,555 units in September 2023. There had been 6,063 units and 6,512 units sold in September 2022 and August 2023 respectively. The Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 were at the top of the list of mid-size SUV sales in the past month competing efficiently with the MG Hector/Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Harrier and Safari.

Mahindra Thar saw sales of 5,417 units in September 2023. This was a 27 percent YoY growth over 4,249 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales dipped by 9 percent from 5,951 units sold in August 2022. Mahindra will launch new Thar 5 door in early 2024. It promises to come in with several feature updates among which will be all LED lighting, better interior comforts along with updates in equipment list.

Mahindra XUV300 has seen consistently lower sales in recent months. Sales dipped 18 percent YoY to 4,961 units in September 2023 from 6,080 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales also fell by 1 percent from 4,992 units sold in August 2023. For this model too, there is the XUV300 facelift in the making and could come in equipped with ADAS as per recent spy shots.

XUV400 electric sales growth MoM

XUV400 electric has seen sales of 825 units in the past month. This was a 6 percent MoM growth from 778 units sold in August 2023. Mahindra Marazzo sales dipped 11 percent YoY to 144 units from 162 units sold in September 2022 while MoM sales grew by 206 percent from just 47 units sold in August 2023.

The diverse product portfolio and the consistent performance of established models have helped Mahindra maintain its strong presence in the Indian automotive market. They are now closing in on the No 3 spot of Indian car industry, which is held by Tata Motors currently.

With the positive sales figures for September 2023, Mahindra is well-poised to continue its growth trajectory and maintain its position as one of the leading automobile manufacturers in India. The company’s innovative product lineup and its dedication to customer satisfaction are key factors that have contributed to this success.