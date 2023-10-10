Mahindra XUV300 Facelift ADAS Module On Roof? Interiors Spied

Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift has been spied with a bulb on top of its front windshield, which may house car’s radars and sensors for ADAS suite

Tata Nexon facelift is currently all the rage in Sub 4m SUV segment. With a radical new design and much more premium interiors, it is garnering a lot of interest. Challenging this popularity, we have Mahindra XUV300 facelift in the works. Promising even more note-worthy and radical new exterior design, XUV300 facelift interiors are detailed in new spy shots.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift – Exterior changes

On the outside, Mahindra is giving XUV300 a brand-new design. Especially at the front, which will heavily draw design inspirations from Mahindra’s upcoming BE.05 fully-electric lineup. When launched, it will be the wildest and the most flamboyant sub 4m SUV by a mile. Front fascia will see the most changes.

Rear section gets a connected LED tail light signature as seen in the spy shots. In profile, Mahindra is keeping at almost unchanged and in line with current XUV300. However, the alloy wheels are new and lend a sporty and youthful appeal. Mahindra is using distorted pattern camouflage and foam paddings to conceal finer design details.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift ADAS module on roof?

One thing that has caught our attention is a bulb over its front windshield. No, it will not read ‘Taxi’ like on a London Black Cab. That said, there is a high probability of this being a housing for XUV300’s radar and other sensors to enable ADAS tech. We say this because this trend is getting more common in ADAS-equipped vehicles and Volvo EX90 has one too.

This might come off a little ‘hatke’ as opposed to conservative placement in front bumpers. However, Mahindra is no stranger to taking design risks – XUV500, Marazzo, KUV100, TUV300 and others are stark examples. Conversely speaking, this bulb on top of windshield might very well be just a foam under camouflage to confuse prying eyes. So, take it with a pinch of salt.

As of now, Hyundai Venue is the only ADAS-equipped sub 4m SUV on sale. If demand arises, Tata will launch ADAS-equipped Nexon and upcoming Kia Sonet is likely to get similar ADAS features as Venue.

New interiors spied

Mahindra is finally making XUV300 feel more modern on the inside. Adding to this effect, is a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen, re-designed central AC vents and a new shorter gear selector for automatics. The recent test mule had testing equipment rigged all around the interiors.

Steering wheel remains the same as before along with rest of the dashboard. There could be new finishes on dashboard. We hope the orange backlit display for AC control readouts is swapped to a modern one. While at it, rear AC vents and re-engineering interior packaging to liberate more boot space would make a tonne of sense.

As per powertrains, Mahindra is highly likely to continue outgoing units with upcoming facelift. We’re talking about the same 1.2L 3-cyl turbo petrol in two states of tune (109 bhp, 200 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT) and (129 bhp, 230 Nm, 6MT) along with a 1.5L 4-cyl turbo diesel (115 bhp, 300 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT).

Source